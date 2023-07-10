The Soothing French Face Mist Irina Shayk Uses Is Just $13, Plus 9 More Supermodel Skincare Picks on Sale

If there was a store that exclusively sold supermodels’ skincare picks — all on sale, up to 30 percent off — I’d wait in line for hours just to get in. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, however, I don’t need to wait at all to shop for superb skincare sales. Deals for Amazon Prime Members are happening right now, on many products, including a handful used by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and other runway stars. Not an Amazon Prime Member yet? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to access the markdowns below — and so many other sales happening now.

Best Supermodel Skincare Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023:

Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water

Amazon

Irina Shayk and I have one thing in common — and sadly, it’s not a history with Bradley Cooper. Rather, we’re both spritzers of this ultra-fine face and body mist. As seen in a video for Vogue Italia, Shayk applies a healthy dose of the Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, which features the French brand’s signature skin-soothing ingredient. I spray it literally everywhere on my face and body, where it delivers a soothing, cooling treat every time.

Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes

Amazon

In an interview with Byrdie, Chanel Iman called these Amazon best sellers her “everyday skincare product” for removing makeup at night. The towelettes are a celebrity staple, and understandably so: soft and effective, they nix stubborn makeup, sans residue — with virtually zero effort required.

Etude House SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream

Amazon

Olivia Culpo shared an under-the-radar moisturizer, the Etude House SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream, during a recent Amazon Live video, Ideal for sensitive complexions, it supports the all-important skin barrier, is free from fragrance, and non-comedogenic despite its relatively thick consistency. Shoppers with eczema swear it heals skin, and I’m looking forward to slathering it on when winter arrives.

BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner Serum

Amazon

Hailey Bieber once called BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner Serum “one of [her] favorites” from the chemist-founded skincare brand. “It has changed my skin,” she shared earlier this year, calling it a “holy grail product." I’m equally fond of the creamy, skin-brightening serum — which is more lotion-like than your typical vitamin C serum. Fun fact: Bieber, who launched her own skincare line, Rhode, just over a year ago, consulted Beautystat founder, Ron Robinson, during the product development process.

KORA Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer

Amazon

Hailing from Miranda Kerr’s certified organic skincare brand, the KORA Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer is, in Kerr’s words, “luxurious,” per a previous InStyle report. The packaging alone is dazzling — but it’s the formula itself, which harnesses turmeric’s brightening power and anti-inflammatory properties, seemingly in seconds, that amazes me most. I swear I look as if I’ve glugged 10 green juices every time I apply the silky, fast-absorbing formula.

Laneige Overnight Lip Mask

Amazon

To try the Laneige Overnight Lip Mask is to love it. Kendall Jenner, along with yours truly, use the softening, tasty treat, which imparts supreme supplements while you sleep. Consider the latest, limited edition flavor, pink lemonade, which tastes remarkably like its namesake and is perfect for summer. Hurry — I imagine the limited-edition flavor will sell out, particularly as this balm rarely goes on sale in the first place.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96 Percent Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

When Emily Ratajakowski’s complexion, in her words, “freaked out” during the pandemic, she soothed her skin with the COSRX Snail Mucin 96 Percent Power Repairing Essence. A frequenter on the Amazon best-sellers lists, the skin-balancing K-beauty favorite proves popular with shoppers of all skin types, including dry and acne-prone.

Tatcha The Water Cream

Amazon

Adriana Lima is “obsessed” with this lightweight, skin-plumping moisturizer — for good reason. Like a crisp glass of rosé on a sweltering summer day, the formula quenches even the thirstiest skin on contact, imparting a cool, airy feel, and a dewy, hydrated appearance. As with all Tatcha products, the water cream features the brand’s proprietary anti-aging complex.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Foil Under Eye Patches

Amazon

Summer travel ahead? Stock up on products from Lindsay Ellingson’s Wander Beauty, which are all20 percent off for Prime Day. As its name loosely suggests, Wander’s products are designed with travel-friendliness at the forefront. These hydrating under-eye patches, for instance, enhance even the most hellish flights with a touch of spa-like bliss (plus, their gilded nature makes for a stellar in-air selfie). InStyle crowned the tri-layer, serum-infused patches the “best overall” pick of all tested eye patches. One tester cited instant “cooling effects from the aloe, calendula, and lavender extract-infused serum,” and “visible results hours later,” to the tune of brighter, firmer under eyes. As one Amazon shopper analogizes, the patches reduce puffiness, likening them to “little push up bras for your eyes.”

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Amazon

Cetaphil is an internet, dermatologist, and celebrity go-to — with the likes of Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid using the brand’s gentle formulas. For instance, Delevingne’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo used Cetaphil products, including its hydrating toner, to prep the supermodel’s skin prior to the Met Gala. Hadid cited Cetaphil’s classic cleanser as a go-to on days involving “a lot of makeup,” as seen in a video for Vogue, noting, “it really cleans my skin.” The cleanser, which is reasonably priced to begin with, is an absolute steal during Prime Day — and certainly worth stocking up on.

Shop on-sale, supermodel-used skincare products at Amazon before Prime Day ends.