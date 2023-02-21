I Replaced Foundation With This Blurring Primer That Even Conceals My Tomato-Red Complexion

It’s packed with SPF 40, too.

By
AnaMaria Glavan
AnaMaria Glavan is a freelance writer with a passion for beauty, fashion, and travel.
Published on February 21, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Supergoop Primer Review
I’m often complimented on my blush, only to respond with, “Thanks, it’s rosacea.” My face tends to err on the shade of violent tomato (especially around my cheeks) that makes me look permanently embarrassed — and covering up the excess redness is a massive pain. Foundation feels heavy and my skin is dry, so the finish sometimes ends up cakey-looking. I’ve also tried dozens of tinted moisturizers and BB creams that do nothing but make me look like I’ve washed my face with a vat of grease. But there’s a happy ending to this journey: Supergoop’s Glowscreen.

I know it’s impractical and that my answer should be something more useful like, say, water, but if I was stuck on a desert island and could only bring one item, it would be this tube of sunscreen-meets-primer. The illuminating product blurs pores, reduces redness, and provides sun protection (with an impressive SPF 40, at that) in one swoop, justifying all the rave reviews — it has over 4,500 five-stars on Amazon alone — and “holy grail” claims you see about it on TikTok. 

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Now let’s get into details, starting with the ingredients. Unlike heavy BB creams or foundations, Glowscreen is skincare disguised as makeup — it’s full of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to boost moisture retention, niacinamide to blur pores, and sea lavender for hydration. The result is a dewy, lit-from-within-glow that makes it look like I drink gallons of water a day. (Spoiler alert: I don’t.) It never breaks me out, feels super lightweight, and has an even second-skin finish you don’t have to worry about blending. 

Supergoop Primer Review Christina Butan

InStyle / Christina Butan 

But the hero of this product is, by far, its blurring properties. A dime-sized amount goes a long way for coverage, shrinking the appearance of pores and covering blemishes in seconds. It also significantly reduces my redness, calming the color in my cheeks to match that of my chin and forehead. Plus, the pearlescent tint means there’s no shade matching necessary, and it adapts to my skin (which is especially helpful during vacations or summer months when your tone is likely to fluctuate). And as someone who often forgets the crucial step of sunscreen, the SPF 40 makes it a foolproof way to make sure I’m always wearing it.

The formula is perfect for both day and night, too. In the morning, I swipe it on before work calls and walks with my dog in an effort to less resemble a tomato; at night, I wear it alone with a bit of concealer. It wears beautifully under other makeup and definitely helps with lasting power. 

If you struggle with redness and are looking for an easy, hydrating product that delivers on its promise of glow, look no further than Supergoop’s Glowscreen — I promise you’ll become just as obsessed as I am. 

