I Ditched Foundation for This Pore-Blurring, Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Glow — and It’s on Rare Sale

But the deal on this multi-use SPF product ends in just a few days.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan covers meal kits, subscription-based services, home improvement, and more for Meredith Corporation. When she's not writing, she loves to take yoga classes, go thrift shopping, and cuddle with her cat Pete.

Published on August 3, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Supergroup Sunscreen
Like many others, I prefer my everyday makeup routine to be quick and easy. With that said, I’m selective about the products I use to achieve a put-together look with minimal effort. One multipurpose item in my lineup for three years and counting is the Supergoop Glowscreen that counts celebs like Hilary Duff as fans. And right now, you can grab a full-size Supergoop Glowscreen plus a Glow Stick for 33 percent off during the last few days of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

I purchased my first bottle of Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 after being influenced by a professional makeup artist who used it during an online tutorial. Seeing how it instantly evened out their skin tone and left a dewy, glowy finish, I was sold. Once I tried it out for myself, I was even more impressed by its ability to neutralize redness, blur pores, and conceal blemishes in addition to keeping my skin hydrated and protected from the sun all day. The best part is that the tinted SPF provides the right amount of coverage and color that I feel confident forgoing foundation. 

Nordstrom Supergoop! Glow Duo

Nordstrom

Now, I rely on it so much that I immediately order a new one as soon as it’s running low, so I don’t go a day without it. It’s my sunscreen, primer, and foundation all in one.  

The part skincare, part makeup product is formulated with hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid to plump skin, niacinamide to blur pores and even out your skin tone and texture, and vitamin B5 to retain moisture. Plus, you only need to use a dime-size amount to cover your entire face and neck, which means one bottle lasts several months.

The Supergoop bundle is an incredible deal because you basically get the shopper-loved Glow Stick for free, which is a must-have for vacations, hot girl walks, and times when you need to quickly brighten your face. Reviewers of the Glow Stick say the travel-friendly size is “perfect to carry everywhere,” and that it adds a radiance to their “cheekbones, chest, and arms.” 

The Glowscreen in the on-sale duo is only available in shade sunrise (my personal go-to), but if you’re looking for a lighter or darker tint, you can purchase it separately in one of the other three colors. I’m a redhead with naturally fair skin but also like to apply self tanner every now and then. As my skin tone fluctuates, the sunrise shade seamlessly blends into my skin, enhancing my complexion, whether it’s pale or bronze.   

While most of the time I wear the Glowscreen over other skincare products, it also works beautifully as a pore-blurring primer under a full face of makeup. And don’t be fooled by the dewy glow; it doesn’t feel or look oily and instead provides a lightweight, flawless finish. One of the thousands of five-star reviewers of the Supergoop Glowscreen said they get “non-stop compliments” when they wear the tinted SPF “by itself or under makeup,” adding that “all imperfections are blurred” and it’s “so comfortable to wear all day.” 

For a product that replaces your SPF, primer, and foundation and one that is easy to travel with and glide on before walks, grab this Supergoop Duo for 33 percent off before the sale ends on August 6. 

