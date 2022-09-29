The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon

Shoppers swear by them for 12 hours of comfort.

Published on September 29, 2022 @ 11:00PM

There’s a brief window of time each year that makes for the perfect Princess Diana-inspired fall outfit: A sweatshirt, bike shorts, sneakers, and the coolest attitude you can muster. And folks, it’s that season again — and ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, Superga shoes approved by both the former Princess of Wales and Kate Middleton are on sale.

In case you’re not familiar with the brand, Princess Diana was photographed in a pair of its black sneakers all the way back in 1997. Kate has quite literally followed in her footsteps in that respect (and others); the one-day queen is frequently spotted in the brand’s white Cotu Sneakers, and while the canvas sneakers typically go for $65, they’re currently up to 50 percent off at Amazon.

Royals aren’t the only celebrity fans: Emily Ratajkowski has also worn the Cotu style, and Hailey Bieber often dons the brand as one of its ambassadors. Regular shoppers are just as pleased: Reviewers of the Cotu style on Amazon rave about the “comfort, style” and effortless Middleton vibe they lend outfits, dubbing the treads “cute and versatile.” 

Superga Women's 2750 Tl Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Others said the now-$40 option is better constructed than alternatives over the $100 mark, and called them a staple through fall — even through rain and cold weather. “I always get compliments on them,” one shopper noted, and added that perhaps best of all, they can go in the washing machine to get stains out (kind of genius, especially for the white colorway). They even maintain wearers’ comfort through 12 hours of city walking, per fans, and feel “very comfortable” even on wide feet.       

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Get the preppy classics on sale from $32 at Amazon ahead of the site’s Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12, 2022.

