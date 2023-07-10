The Ultra-Comfy Summer Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Have Worn for Years Are on Sale

If you were to ask me which shoes I wear most often, I would hands down say a pair of white sneakers. The no-fail shoe is easily the most versatile style you could have in your lineup, as it pairs well with everything, like jeans (duh!), dresses (a cute combo!), and even pleated skirts. And while the white sneaker market is vast — in fact, it’s basically neverending — there’s one sneaker that stands out above the rest: Supergas.

Supergas are like that cool best friend that always has your back and, somehow, always gives you the best, most comforting (literally) advice. They’re reliable, like your BFF, and they’ll never let you down. So it’s no wonder celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and, most notably, the Princess of Wales, have regularly slipped into their crisp white Superga sneakers for outings and even special photoshoots. After all, Kate Middleton has worn these shoes for major life moments (like in the royal family Christmas card), so you know they must be good.

Amazon

Superga sneakers are simple in their design, but that’s exactly what gives them their timeless, enduring look that’s maintained their relevance in the fashion world for so long. The signature style is a low-top canvas kick made with a breathable cotton upper (perfect for summer), plus a slip-resistant rubber sole that keeps you safely on your feet, rain or shine. The shoe’s unfussy! It’s classic! And, of course, it’s good-looking, too; no wonder so many celebs wear it with everything from dresses to skinny jeans to skirts.

Amazon

The versatile sneaker is always in demand, but the best time to buy it is right now, because a few styles are on sale for Prime Day, like the celeb-worn Cotu that’s currently 54 percent off (wow!!), plus a trendy platform version that’s 63 percent off. TL;DR? You shouldn’t sleep on these deals.

Shop the summer-perfect sneaker Middleton and more wear on repeat before the price goes back up.