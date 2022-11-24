The Unfussy Italian Sneaker Brand Royals and Supermodels Love Is Up to 55% Off Right Now

In the vast world of sneakers, there’s one style that always reigns supreme (and yes, I will gladly fight you on it): the all-encompassing canvas sneaker. Sure, of-the-moment silhouettes, like chunky dad shoes, look cool, but it’s much easier to get sick of them than a classic, sleek, simple kick that has been around for decades — and that’s not an exaggeration.

Supergas, the quintessential canvas sneaker brand, has been around since 1911 upon its founding in Italy, and throughout its 111-year lifetime, it’s never lost its buzz. (Which doesn't fade when you make a really good kick, right? Right.) And that buzz is even louder right now thanks to Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, where the prices of some of the brand's most in-demand styles have been slashed ahead of the actual savings event.

Supergas are simple in design, but that’s exactly the reason for their enduring nature — and also why everyone from royals like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton and supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted in them. The quintessential low-top sneaker never feels old or outdated, and that’s because a low-top sneaker never goes out of style — especially with reimagined styles that feature various types of soles and fabrications, from a platform rope outsole to a low-top slip-on for extra practicality.

Shop the 5 Best Superga Sneakers

Supergas are also very affordable, with most pairs ranging from $60 to $90 on a regular day, but for a limited time, you can find some for as low as $30 — a steal for a shoe that will certainly last you quite a while. During Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, you can snag the Classic Cotu sneaker, worn by Kate Middleton and EmRata, for the aforementioned $30 price tag, the low-sole rope iteration, which easily earns my stamp of approval, for $62, or a chunky platform pair for $63.

If the Black Friday price and timeless design aren’t enough to convince you to get a pair, let’s talk about their comfort. Supergas are designed with a cotton canvas upper that’s so easy on your feet because the material actually moves with you, unlike tougher leather. Canvas is also much lighter, which makes the shoe more comfortable to wear, especially for longer periods of time. Add in the fact that they also have cushioned insoles, and you have a comfortable and stylish shoe that checks all the boxes.

Below, shop some of the Supergas that are on Black Friday sale ahead of, well, Black Friday.

