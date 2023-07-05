These Comfortable Sneakers From the Brand Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are $29 Right Now

Snag them for 63 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Superga Sneakers
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

As much as I love buying strappy sandals and statement heels, there’s one pair of shoes I’ll always reach for first: classic sneakers. Whether I’m wearing a breezy dress or a relaxed T-shirt, I know I can always throw on fashion sneakers for a cute yet comfortable addition to my outfit. If you’re like me and looking for a fresh pair of old reliables you can style all summer, you’re in luck; Amazon dropped thousands of fashion deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, and the footwear department is certainly no exception. While there’s a huge selection of shoes to sift through, I’m opting for the Superga Linea Up and Down sneakers; not only are they from the brand Kate Middleton has worn on repeat, but they’re an entire 63 percent off right now. 

The “fashionable and comfortable” sneakers effortlessly blend support and style. They’re built with a breathable yet durable canvas body and timeless lace-up detailing. My favorite element however, is the rubber platform sole which provides 1.5-inches in height and an extra fashion-forward flair. Despite their chunky, statement outsole, the sneakers have a low-profile silhouette that can be worn with practically anything in your wardrobe. The versatile pair is sold in five neutral colorways, and it’s bound to become a mainstay in your summer outfit rotation. 

Superga Women's 2790acotw Linea Up and Down Sneaker

Amazon

According to the shoes’ rave reviews, Kate Middleton isn’t the only fan of the Superga brand. One shopper called the platforms the “best sneakers to work, play, and dress up” in thanks to their versatile style and easy-to-wear fit. A different customer added that the pair “goes with everything” including “jeans, casual dresses, shorts, skirts, yoga pants,” and more since they have such a “simple, clean look.”  Someone else who has worn the shoes “daily for years” added that they’re the “best quality,” too. 

Not only do they look great, but they also feel great, according to reviewers. One person said  the Supergas were “totally comfortable” to work during “eight-plus hour” shifts, while someone else said they can wear them “all day” with ease.  A third shopper confirmed that the pair “has great support.” 

Be sure to snag the Superga platform sneakers while they’re still on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Superga Women's 2790acotw Linea Up and Down Sneaker

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform
Best-Selling Hair Dryer That Works Like Dyson
This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Works “Just Like a Dyson,” According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Now $25
High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31
Related Articles
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Loci Sneakers
I Comfortably Walked 5 Miles in the Always-Sold Out Sneakers Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria Wear
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Shoppers With E-Cup Busts Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Amazon Summer Blouse
One Detail on This Summer Blouse Makes It “Flattering for All Body Types,” and It’s 46% Off at Amazon
High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31
Best-Selling Hair Dryer That Works Like Dyson
This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Works “Just Like a Dyson,” According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Now $25
Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9