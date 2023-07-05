Fashion Shoes These Comfortable Sneakers From the Brand Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are $29 Right Now Snag them for 63 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle As much as I love buying strappy sandals and statement heels, there’s one pair of shoes I’ll always reach for first: classic sneakers. Whether I’m wearing a breezy dress or a relaxed T-shirt, I know I can always throw on fashion sneakers for a cute yet comfortable addition to my outfit. If you’re like me and looking for a fresh pair of old reliables you can style all summer, you’re in luck; Amazon dropped thousands of fashion deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, and the footwear department is certainly no exception. While there’s a huge selection of shoes to sift through, I’m opting for the Superga Linea Up and Down sneakers; not only are they from the brand Kate Middleton has worn on repeat, but they’re an entire 63 percent off right now. The “fashionable and comfortable” sneakers effortlessly blend support and style. They’re built with a breathable yet durable canvas body and timeless lace-up detailing. My favorite element however, is the rubber platform sole which provides 1.5-inches in height and an extra fashion-forward flair. Despite their chunky, statement outsole, the sneakers have a low-profile silhouette that can be worn with practically anything in your wardrobe. The versatile pair is sold in five neutral colorways, and it’s bound to become a mainstay in your summer outfit rotation. Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $30 According to the shoes’ rave reviews, Kate Middleton isn’t the only fan of the Superga brand. One shopper called the platforms the “best sneakers to work, play, and dress up” in thanks to their versatile style and easy-to-wear fit. A different customer added that the pair “goes with everything” including “jeans, casual dresses, shorts, skirts, yoga pants,” and more since they have such a “simple, clean look.” Someone else who has worn the shoes “daily for years” added that they’re the “best quality,” too. White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon Not only do they look great, but they also feel great, according to reviewers. One person said the Supergas were “totally comfortable” to work during “eight-plus hour” shifts, while someone else said they can wear them “all day” with ease. A third shopper confirmed that the pair “has great support.” Be sure to snag the Superga platform sneakers while they’re still on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $28 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Works “Just Like a Dyson,” According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Now $25 Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31