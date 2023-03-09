Flared Leggings Are Back, and You Can Shop This "Buttery Soft" Pair for 55% Off at Amazon

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn the trend.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Say These Flare Leggings Are Soft, Flattering, and "Hug in All The Right Places" â and They're 55% Off
Sunzel.

I have a lot of respect for those who manage to wear jeans everyday; however I am not, and never will be, that kind of person. I value looking and feeling put-together, but I’m not always willing to sacrifice my comfort — and, thanks to the return of a certain 2000s fashion staple, I don’t have to. Flare leggings, formerly known as yoga pants, are officially making a comeback, and you can get a customer-loved pair for up to 55 percent off at Amazon.

The versatile, $22 leggings are made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. They have a sculpting, crossover waistband, and they’re made to fit tightly through the thighs before flaring out at the knees. The yoga pants are available in sizes XS through 2XL, two inseam lengths, and 12 colors, including everyday neutrals and spring-ready pastels. 

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $50); amazon.com

It’s safe to say the flare leggings trend is being re-welcomed with open arms by both celebrities and Amazon shoppers. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted wearing the elevated athleisure style. Plus, more than 1,000 customers have given the Sunzel flared leggings a five-star rating. 

One shopper described the leggings as “stretchy, smooth,” and “very flattering,” while another said they’re “buttery soft” and “squat-proof,” adding that “the cross waist has a great slimming effect.” In terms of fit, a different customer said the yoga pants “hug all the right places.” And, they’re so comfortable that another shopper said they “love these leggings more than [their] sweatpants.” 

Many shoppers also compared the ultra soft leggings to alternative Lululemon styles, and one reviewer said they “find [themselves] reaching for [the Sunzel leggings] much more than [they] do for the more expensive ones [they] have.” Another reviewer wore the pants to the gym and confirmed they were “not see through at all.” That’s the true test of quality.

Don’t wait to shop the Sunzel flare leggings at Amazon, as the sale prices likely won’t last long. Check out more colors of the chic, everyday pants, below. 

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Virtue Hair Mask Review
My Dyed, Curly Strands Feel Like Virgin Hair Thanks to This Treatment From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand
The âSquat-Proofâ Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
The “Squat-Proof” Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
Hailey Beiber and Bella Hadid
Are These Confusing Dad Sneakers That Supermodels and Celebrities Keep Wearing the New "It" Shoes?
Related Articles
Amazon Long Sleeve Minidress
This “Super Flattering” Spring Dress That’s Loved by More Than 3,500 Amazon Shoppers Is on Sale for $35
Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks
Karlie Kloss’s Actually Stylish Compression Socks Keep Puffy Feet at Bay on Long Flights
The âComfyâ and âClassyâ Pants Shoppers Call âThe Best Clothing Itemâ on Amazon Are on Sale for Just $31
Shoppers Say These $31 Amazon Trousers Are “Incredibly Comfortable and Chic"
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Just Made This Hated Denim Trend Look So Much Cooler
Hailey Beiber and Bella Hadid
Are These Confusing Dad Sneakers That Supermodels and Celebrities Keep Wearing the New "It" Shoes?
The âSquat-Proofâ Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
The “Squat-Proof” Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" Mock Neck Tank Top is "Perfect for Layering" â and It's On Sale for $14
Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14
Amazon Wide-Leg Pants Sale
Shoppers Say These Stretchy, Wide-Leg Pants “Feel Like a Dream,” and They’re on Sale for $22
Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day
Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa
Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa Have Made This Unexpected Jacket Style a Spring Must-Have
Amazon spring fashion under $50
It’s Officially Time to Start Shopping for Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Clothes and Accessories for Under $50
Wedding Guest Jumpsuit Outfits
Can You Wear a Jumpsuit to a Wedding?
Olivia Wilde Wore These Sneakers Reviewers Say Are Comfortable Enough for 10-Hour Work Shifts â and, They're 44% Off
Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale
I Worked Out In This $29 2-Piece Workout Set From Amazon And The Quality Is Similar To High-End Brands
My Favorite 2-Piece Activewear Set Is Only $29 on Amazon, but It’s Comparable to High-End Brands
This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather