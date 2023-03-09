Flared Leggings Are Back, and You Can Shop This "Buttery Soft" Pair for 55% Off at Amazon

I have a lot of respect for those who manage to wear jeans everyday; however I am not, and never will be, that kind of person. I value looking and feeling put-together, but I’m not always willing to sacrifice my comfort — and, thanks to the return of a certain 2000s fashion staple, I don’t have to. Flare leggings, formerly known as yoga pants, are officially making a comeback, and you can get a customer-loved pair for up to 55 percent off at Amazon.

The versatile, $22 leggings are made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. They have a sculpting, crossover waistband, and they’re made to fit tightly through the thighs before flaring out at the knees. The yoga pants are available in sizes XS through 2XL, two inseam lengths, and 12 colors, including everyday neutrals and spring-ready pastels.

It’s safe to say the flare leggings trend is being re-welcomed with open arms by both celebrities and Amazon shoppers. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted wearing the elevated athleisure style. Plus, more than 1,000 customers have given the Sunzel flared leggings a five-star rating.

One shopper described the leggings as “stretchy, smooth,” and “very flattering,” while another said they’re “buttery soft” and “squat-proof,” adding that “the cross waist has a great slimming effect.” In terms of fit, a different customer said the yoga pants “hug all the right places.” And, they’re so comfortable that another shopper said they “love these leggings more than [their] sweatpants.”

Many shoppers also compared the ultra soft leggings to alternative Lululemon styles, and one reviewer said they “find [themselves] reaching for [the Sunzel leggings] much more than [they] do for the more expensive ones [they] have.” Another reviewer wore the pants to the gym and confirmed they were “not see through at all.” That’s the true test of quality.

Don’t wait to shop the Sunzel flare leggings at Amazon, as the sale prices likely won’t last long. Check out more colors of the chic, everyday pants, below.

