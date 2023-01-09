This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only

When a brand gleans approval from the likes of Oprah, it’s bound to be good. Sunday Riley is one such example, and Oprah’s not alone in her predilection for its products: Celebrities like Lizzo and Paris Hilton have a soft spot for Sunday Riley, too — specifically, for its C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil. The skin-brightening elixir — also beloved by InStyle editors and countless shoppers — is currently half off, rendering it a mere $20 for its smaller 0.5-ounce vial. Snag the fan-favorite face oil for 50 percent off before the sale ends tonight.

Ulta

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); ulta.com

At the forefront of its ingredient list, the Sunday Riley C.E.O Face Oil relies on a specific form of vitamin C called Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (THD). According to Dr. Adrienne O'Connell, Medical Director and President of Laguna Beach Aesthetics, “THD is a highly stable form of vitamin C.” Once applied, THD converts into pure vitamin C via specific enzymes in our skin, she explains. “Compared to other forms of vitamin C, THD gives a brighter, more hydrated glow,” Dr. O'Connell says, adding that it’s a potent antioxidant boosts the skin’s resistance to UV damage.” For these reasons, she “particularly likes the Sunday Riley Vitamin C Oil.”

While THD is arguably C.E.O.’s main attraction, the formula also contains turmeric and evening primrose, which combat redness and inflammation. InStyle writer Olivia Hanson attests to these effects firsthand: Within 24 hours of applying the oil, her “...skin’s redness virtually disappeared,” she reports. Shoppers echo similarly speedy results: “After just a few days, my skin feels and looks amazing!” says one.

For a face oil, C.E.O. is notably non-polarizing, thanks to its fast-absorbing, lightweight wear. Moreover, it’s formulated for all skin types. One reviewer who veers dry calls it “the best vitamin C face oil I have ever used.” Another shopper, who has acne-prone skin and typically avoids oils out of fear of breaking out, says, “It’s really lightweight [and] gives me a natural glow.” Shoppers of various skin types report repurchasing the oil, including one 40-year-old who has restocked thrice. “It is a little pricey,” the shopper says of its original $40 price, “but I promise it will deliver!”

Deliver, it does. As for priciness? Fifty percent off certainly helps. Snag the Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C Face Oil for $20 today before it doubles in price tomorrow.