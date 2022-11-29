This Retinol Serum From an Oprah-Approved Brand Fades Dark Spots and Smooths Skin — and It’s 50% Off

If the post-Cyber Monday blues are starting to sink in, we might have a cure: Ulta just launched a weekly Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale through December 24. Each week, the retailer will mark down customer-loved makeup, skincare, and hair products by up to 50 percent, and Ulta didn’t start small. From now through Saturday, you can shop a retinol serum that’s gotten customers “so many compliments” from a brand that almost never goes on sale (so yes, it might sell out).

Sunday Riley has long been a celebrity staple, having a stamp of approval from Oprah and Gossip Girl stars, and the brand’s highly-rated A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum is now just $43 on Ulta — 50 percent off. This serum uses a blend of retinol, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as nourishing white honey and ginger to soothe and balance skin. While we can’t hit pause on aging, this serum is designed to reduce the appearance of it while improving previous damage.

Ulta

Shop now: $43 (Originally $85); ulta.com

This serum has quickly become a customer-favorite, with over 300 five-star ratings on Ulta. Shoppers with sensitive skin have been especially drawn to this product because, despite it containing a high-dosage of retinol, it “doesn't produce any dryness or peeling,” according to one shopper. Another, who notes that other retinoids have made their skin ultra-sensitized and extremely red, found this to be “gentle enough to use every night with no problems.”

But the main highlight is how effective this serum is, with a 53-year-old shopper writing that their skin has “never looked better.” “[I’m] glowing, my dark spots are fading, [and] my skin is smoother,” they wrote, adding, “I don't see myself ever using another skin care line or product [again].” Another, who calls this the “best over-the-counter retinol you can buy,” wrote that after just one week, their skin had “transformed,” seeing their cystic acne clearing and pores tightening. But they weren’t alone in noticing such quick results; another noticed improvements in just days, writing, “I'm already seeing a difference in the deeper scars on my cheeks, and the fine lines around my eyes seem to be going away.”



Sunday Riley rarely goes on sale, so you’ll want to grab a bottle of this now half-off retinol serum from Ulta for $43 while it’s still in stock.