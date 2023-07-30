My Glow-Inducing Must-Haves From This Oprah-Used Skincare Brand Are on Major Sale

The duo is a fast track to radiant skin.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023

Sunday Riley Sale
Photo:

Sunday Riley

The first time I tried Sunday Riley was about eight years ago. I still remember the shock I felt after applying the brand’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, which left my skin unprecedentedly soft. Good Genes spurred my interest in chemical exfoliators as a whole — and, despite trying a zillion similar products since — remains in rotation to this day. 

Another Sunday Riley staple: The C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum. A superb skin-brightener and steadfast option in the notoriously unstable realm of vitamin C serums, this little orange bottle is among the most powerful I’ve tried. 

For a limited time, you can shop both glow-inducing goodies for one superb deal in the Sunday Riley radiance Duo Set, curated exclusively for Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale.  Plus, the brand has been used by the likes of Oprah — need I say more? 

Nordstrom Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set

Nordstrom

The Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set includes two of the brand’s most coveted classics, Good Genes Lactic Acid and C.E.O Glow Serum. At full price, the combo comes out to $165. The limited-time, Nordstrom-exclusive bundle knocks off over $50 for a deal that’s truly unmissable. Use these two in tandem, and I guarantee glowing skin; such has been the case for me and for many friends who also swear by this pair.

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment harnesses its titular, lactose-derived alpha hydroxy acid to deliver softer, plumper-looking skin “in three minutes,” per the brand. Lactic acid is excellent for sensitive skin types, dermatologist Dr. Michele Greene previously told InStyle, “because it is a mild exfoliant which will not disrupt the pH of the skin or cause redness and irritation," Moreover, as cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong previously mentioned, the ingredient "can hydrate your skin,” as it’s a humectant. Similar to other chemical exfoliants, lactic acid can “reduce clogged pores, smooth out skin texture and help fade pigment," Wong notes. 

The C.E.O. Glow Serum contains an impressive 15 percent concentration of “advanced vitamin C,” per the brand. Specifically, THD ascorbate, which, as dermatologist, Dr. Adrienne O’Connell previously shared with InStyle, “gives a brighter, more hydrated glow.”  Plus, it’s the perfect post-exfoliation step and is gentle enough for daily use. 

The ticket to a glowing, even complexion awaits — on sale! — in the Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set.  Act quickly; if I were to bet, this duo is destined for sold-out status.

