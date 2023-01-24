I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother

It brightens my under-eyes on even the sleepiest of days.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct
Photo:

Courtesy Sunday Riley

For as long as I can remember, I’ve dealt with rough under-eye skin. Not only do I have dark circles, but I also have extremely dry skin that tends to flake and peel around my eyes. I’ve tried countless eye creams that have either softened my skin or brightened my hyperpigmentation, but never both — that is, until I tried the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Caffeine Eye Contour Cream.

Drew Barrymore called the eye cream an “instantaneous game-changer” for dark circles in a 2021 episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which is music to my ears. It’s made with caffeine to brighten the skin, ginseng root extract to reduce puffiness, and acmella oleracea extract (a flowering plant) to smooth out fine lines. Plus, it has watermelon rind extract, an excellent source of moisture and hydration. Together, these ingredients revitalize your under-eyes immediately upon contact. 

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $65; amazon.com

After using the eye cream for a couple of months, both in the morning and at night, I can confidently say it gives my dry, sleepy eyes the boost I’ve been looking for. I’m not kidding when I say the skin around my eyes feels like a baby’s bottom — not to mention, my eyes look lifted and more alive as soon as I put it on. Now, I’m not saying it’ll completely get rid of your dark circles, but you’ll see a noticeable difference. 

The de-puffing eye cream is available on Amazon in the retailer’s Premium Beauty section, which features skincare, makeup, and hair products from brands like Laneige, Olaplex, Grande Cosmetics, and, of course, Sunday Riley. So, it’s no surprise that the brand’s eye cream is popular among Amazon shoppers.

One confirmed, “Your dark circles will thank you,” since their hyperpigmentation is “definitely lighter” after adding the cream into their routine. Another shopper said the product “helps concealer do its job better,” as it provides a brighter and smoother base for makeup. And a third person said, “This is the only cream that takes away puffiness.” What more could you ask for? 

Take it from me, you won’t regret giving the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Caffeine Eye Contour Cream a try for an incredibly soft and glowy under-eye area. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Merit Beauty Blush Launches
The Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses in Her 7-Step Routine Comes in 4 New Universally Flattering Shades
Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Latest Celebrity to Call Out This Editor-Approved Face Wand That Smooths Fine Lines
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Made a Case for Two Bags in One Outfit
Related Articles
My Sister is a Busy Working Mom and These are the Beauty Products she Uses to Get Ready Quickly
A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine
Editor-loved Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I’m Buying Myself for Valentine’s Day
I Stopped Getting Facials Thanks to This Potent Face Mask That Gives Me Instant Brightness
I Stopped Getting Facials Thanks to This Exfoliating Face Mask That Gives My Skin Instant Brightness
derm approved starter retinol
Avoid Irritation and Peeling With This Dermatologist-Approved Starter Retinol Serum
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call âHeavenâ in a Jar Just Got Reformulated for Winter
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call “Heaven” in a Jar Just Got an Upgrade for Winter
MAC Cosmetics Skincare Launch
MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost
I Tried This TikTok-Loved $11 Eye Tint, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I Tried the $11 Eye Tint Everyone Is Talking About, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
This Editor-Approved Cleansing Balm That âMelts Offâ Waterproof Mascara Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Say This Cleansing Balm “Removes Stubborn Makeup” Without Stripping Skin — and It’s Half-Off Right Now
The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion
The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion, and It's the Best I've Tried
LiveTinted Eye Cream Review
This Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream Illuminates, Depuffs, and Moisturizes My Under-Eyes
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
This Aptly Named Liquid Gold Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok and It's My Holy Grail, Too
This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a TikTok Entranced — and It's My Holy Grail, Too
Best Drunk Elephant Products
The 9 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2023
Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
6 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists