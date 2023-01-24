I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother

For as long as I can remember, I’ve dealt with rough under-eye skin. Not only do I have dark circles, but I also have extremely dry skin that tends to flake and peel around my eyes. I’ve tried countless eye creams that have either softened my skin or brightened my hyperpigmentation, but never both — that is, until I tried the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Caffeine Eye Contour Cream.

Drew Barrymore called the eye cream an “instantaneous game-changer” for dark circles in a 2021 episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which is music to my ears. It’s made with caffeine to brighten the skin, ginseng root extract to reduce puffiness, and acmella oleracea extract (a flowering plant) to smooth out fine lines. Plus, it has watermelon rind extract, an excellent source of moisture and hydration. Together, these ingredients revitalize your under-eyes immediately upon contact.

Amazon

Shop now: $65; amazon.com

After using the eye cream for a couple of months, both in the morning and at night, I can confidently say it gives my dry, sleepy eyes the boost I’ve been looking for. I’m not kidding when I say the skin around my eyes feels like a baby’s bottom — not to mention, my eyes look lifted and more alive as soon as I put it on. Now, I’m not saying it’ll completely get rid of your dark circles, but you’ll see a noticeable difference.

The de-puffing eye cream is available on Amazon in the retailer’s Premium Beauty section, which features skincare, makeup, and hair products from brands like Laneige, Olaplex, Grande Cosmetics, and, of course, Sunday Riley. So, it’s no surprise that the brand’s eye cream is popular among Amazon shoppers.

One confirmed, “Your dark circles will thank you,” since their hyperpigmentation is “definitely lighter” after adding the cream into their routine. Another shopper said the product “helps concealer do its job better,” as it provides a brighter and smoother base for makeup. And a third person said, “This is the only cream that takes away puffiness.” What more could you ask for?

Take it from me, you won’t regret giving the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Caffeine Eye Contour Cream a try for an incredibly soft and glowy under-eye area.

