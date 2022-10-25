This Vitamin C Moisturizer From an Oprah-Approved Brand Significantly Reduced My Dark Spots

Drew Barrymore and Lizzo are Sunday Riley fans, too.

By Ruby McAuliffe
Published on October 25, 2022 @ 02:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sunday Riley Vitamin C Moisturizer
Mastering the art of my skin has been nothing short of a journey; I’ve experienced everything from terrible teenage breakouts to cystic acne as an adult. It seems like every stage of life brings with it some new type of skin concern, but something that’s stayed the same throughout? My dark spots. Since the beginning, my tan skin has loved to cling onto the blemishes of the past, but fortunately, Oprah-loved skincare brand Sunday Riley has formulated my ideal skincare product.

Available for $65, the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer works to fight dullness and fix uneven skin tone. It’s all thanks to its potent vitamin C, which is THD ascorbate, AKA a more stable and penetrable version than its L-ascorbic acid sister. When used correctly, vitamin C fights signs of aging, improves elasticity, and treats dark spots. “Vitamin C can have a brightening effect because it interferes with the enzymes used in melanin production,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry previously told InStyle.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream

$65; amazon.com

To successfully use the product, simply cleanse your face, apply some toner, add in some serums and treatments, and seal it all in with this high-impact moisturizer. It took me about two weeks of using the product morning and night to achieve visible results, but once I stuck to it, it was the end for those leftover acne marks. My boyfriend even asked if I had makeup on one day because my skin looked “so perfect,” and the answer was, “Nope. Just Sunday Riley!”

Even though I have combination skin and struggle with mid-day oil production, the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Moisturizer is non-greasy and leaves a satin-like finish. Plus, it provides blue light defense, which is great for me since I spend about eight hours a day in front of my laptop. 

But I get it; maybe you need more proof than just my rave review. Well, the brand isn’t a celeb-favorite for nothing. Drew Barrymore is hooked on Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and claims to “love the results.” Lizzo is also a major fan of the C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil. Plus, Amazon shoppers also have nothing but praise for the brand and vitamin C moisturizer itself. “[I] love the light citrus scent (naturally derived), and bouncy gel texture of this moisturizer,” shared a fan. “This noticeably brightens my skin and helps keep my mild melasma, leftover from my last pregnancy, in check.”

So go ahead and shop the brightening cream, apply morning and night after your favorite treatments, and welcome the world of soft, plump, and even-toned skin.

