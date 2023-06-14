Vests have entered the fashion group chat in a major way. Whether as standalone tops, base layers, or part of a summer suit, this trend continues to stick around to become — do we dare say — a wardrobe essential. It’s too easy to wear, and too stylish to dub the vest a short-lived trend. Plus, there are so many ways to wear it.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are just a couple of the It girls that have been seen rocking the vest-as-top trend, along with every single fashion girl over the last year from Copenhagen to Milan and New York. And now, it’s offered everywhere — from Coperni and Stella McCartney to Free People and Aritzia. Hop on board folks, because the vest isn’t just in the spotlight anymore, it’s a foundational part of your closet.

Ahead, we share 11 ways to rock the vest. It comes in many forms, from the wool or linen blend waistcoat to the oversized utility version, to an open-quilted version and more. Get ready to get inspired and invest in this trend-turned-closet-essential.

Denim

Just like a good pair of jeans, a cropped denim vest is one of those items that can go with everything. Pair it with baggy denim for the perfect top to a Canadian tuxedo, or switch it up with almost any material and style from cargo maxi skirts, to trousers and beyond. Plus, switch it up as an open outfit topper or wear it alone for a streamlined street style vibe.

School Uniform

A classic way to wear a vest is with a shirt, tie, and pleated skirt. It’s giving major preppy-meets-punk. Keep it sophisticated with the three-piece layered suit option (tie included) by wearing it with brogues, ballet flats or pumps, or edge it up with combat boots and chain accessories.

Sweater

You can’t read a vest story without seeing at least one sweater vest (this one included). Instead of the oversized menswear version, try going for a mini cropped style layered over an oversized dress shirt or nap-style dress. It acts as a belt giving shape to any shapeless fabric and turns out to be totally chic.

Pinstripe

Don't be afraid of the full commitment to a pinstripe vest and trouser. Playful accessories like '90s shield shades, a chain link belt, and pumps turn this office attire into a cool girl dream.

Oversized Leather Gilet

Nothing feels more rock n’ roll than a genuine leather oversized open outfit topper. It gives any blouse, tee, or even blazer (shown here) a major edge. It’s like a cool leather jacket with a Western nod. Wear with flare pants, baggy denim, or trousers for a not-so-buttoned-up pants moment.

Utility

Just like cargo pants, utility vests with a ton of pockets are a genderless streetwear staple. Even though it was once made for function (thanks to its many pockets) this style is all about the fashion. Bonus points if you can score a vintage Carhartt version, perfectly distressed due to a construction worker’s past work or a fisherman’s past life. Keep the bagginess going with a big pair of '90s denim or trousers, or add a bit of flounce with a loose blouse or dress.

Double Breasted

When you make a double-breasted oversized suit summer appropriate, you get a double-breasted vest with culottes. This chic ensemble’s relaxed fit calls for strappy sexy heels and a fitted tank or tee underneath to balance the flowing fabric.

Linen Waistcoat

The perfect vest-as-a-top is tailored, typically neutral, and provides full coverage all around. It’s an outfit that doesn’t call for a ton of accessories because it gives quite luxury at its finest. This style is more about fabric and fit over pairings. Look for styles in cotton, wool and linen.

Bold Hue

Even though vests are a minimalist’s dream, they don’t always have to come in a neutral. Bold saturated hues are a fun way to make this a style statement rather than understated luxury. A bold color vest works best when its paired with a matching bottom.

Trucker

A trucker vest is basically a big, baggy denim vest with the sleeves cut off. It's genderless, but gives any outfit a hint of sass. From a hoodie and leggings to printed trousers, even though it’s super casual, it fashion-izes any outfit.

Open Button Summer Suit

The suit of summer most definitely comes in the form of an easy vest and matching pants in a lightweight cotton material. It’s a one-and-done tailored outfit that feels polished and comfortable. Dare to show a bit of skin and play with buttons with just one top closure. Then, stay comfy with a pair of chunky sandals, throw on some cool shades, and call it a day.

