I Used to Design Shirts for a Living, and I’m Buying These 8 Summer Tops While They’re on Memorial Day Sale

In my past life as a fashion designer, I remember creating all of the soon-to-be hot summer styles. Now I am scouring the web in pursuit of all the best tees and tanks worth buying. And with Memorial Day weekend, aka one of the best weekends for shopping sales, it's easy to get overwhelmed, and impulse buy tops you may not need. But no need to worry; I scoured the web using my design skills to find the best Memorial Day weekend deals for summer tops, tees, and tanks. I assessed each sale based on its price drop, wearability, size availability, and all of the details that make the style unique.

The winning brands included Madewell, J.Crew, Everlane, and Spanx. To give you an idea of the types of sales available, Madewell is marking down prices sitewide by 30 percent off with code WARMUP, and J.Crew is taking 60 percent off sale styles and 40 percent off almost everything else using code WEEKEND. I rounded up eight summer top styles I plan to add to my cart.

One of my favorite pieces at the moment is a quality vest, and one of my all-time favorite fabrics is denim. Now imagine my amazement when my eyes fell upon this denim vest from Madewell. It has a cropped design perfect for layering, three buttons at the front for versatile styling, and comes in a broadside range from 00 to 14. I plan to style it over a white T-shirt and trousers or solo with a flowy maxi skirt.

I usually lean towards neutral shades when it comes to summer tops, but if a color and a unique design speak to me, I go for it. And it was love at first sight with this vibrant orange puff-sleeve top from J.Crew. If the orange is a bit too much, it's also available in white and black. It features a smocked bodice for easy on and off, a juxtaposed clip-dot sleeve, and a petite ruffled collar at the neck. It has all the bells and whistles of a classic summer top and is available in an expansive size range of XXS to 3X.

I am a sucker for a good button-down. They were one of my favorite tops to design, thanks to their versatility; you can wear them as a cover-up over your swimsuit, or pair them with your favorite denim. They can be worn all year and come in various prints and textures that keep the silhouette feeling fresh. So it was only right that I added this gorgeous eyelet popover from J.Crew to this list. It falls right above the hip, has a unique three-quarter, button-front closure, and a subtle ballooned sleeve. While I plan to purchase it in white, it also comes in blue and red and is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

A cami tank is a summer essential. They can be styled and layered year-round. But the feature that takes the simplistic design to the next level is the cami bodysuit design, which Spanx perfected. The tank and bodysuit combo tucks perfectly into your linen trouser or denim shorts, features an opaque and smoothing fabric, adjustable straps, a thong cut, and a snap gusset for easy on and off. It comes in an inclusive size range from XS to 3X.

The quintessential summer shirt has to be a classic white T-shirt. I have them in almost every cut, texture, and color you could think of because they are easy to style and keep you cool on those hot summer days. That's why I plan to toss this organic cotton tee from Everlane into my cart. It comes in 10 colors and is available in sizes XXS to XL. It features a classic slim fit in a lightweight fabric that will suit well in warm weather.

