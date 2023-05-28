I Used to Design Shirts for a Living, and I’m Buying These 8 Summer Tops While They’re on Memorial Day Sale

Save up to 60 percent on these classic warm-weather picks.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

fashion
Photo:

Madewell/ J.Crew/ Spanx/ InStyle

In my past life as a fashion designer, I remember creating all of the soon-to-be hot summer styles. Now I am scouring the web in pursuit of all the best tees and tanks worth buying. And with Memorial Day weekend, aka one of the best weekends for shopping sales, it's easy to get overwhelmed, and impulse buy tops you may not need. But no need to worry; I scoured the web using my design skills to find the best Memorial Day weekend deals for summer tops, tees, and tanks. I assessed each sale based on its price drop, wearability, size availability, and all of the details that make the style unique.

The winning brands included Madewell, J.Crew, Everlane, and Spanx. To give you an idea of the types of sales available, Madewell is marking down prices sitewide by 30 percent off with code WARMUP, and J.Crew is taking 60 percent off sale styles and 40 percent off almost everything else using code WEEKEND. I rounded up eight summer top styles I plan to add to my cart.

  • Madewell Cotton-Hemp Denim Katrina Crop Vest Top, $62 with code WARMUP (Originally $88); madewell.com
  • Madewell Deep V-Neck Thong Bodysuit, $32 with code WARMUP (Originally $45); madewell.com
  • Madewell Owen Polo Sweater Tank in Stripe, $35 with code WARMUP (Originally $70); madewell.com 
  • J.Crew Long-Sleeve Popover Top in Eyelet, $150 with code WEEKEND (Originally $198); jcrew.com
  • J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Textured Voile Smocked Top, $40 (Originally $90); jcrew.com
  • Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew, $26 (Originally $30); everlane.com
  • Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit, $50 (Originally $72); spanx.com
  • Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee, $48 (Originally $68); spanx.com

One of my favorite pieces at the moment is a quality vest, and one of my all-time favorite fabrics is denim. Now imagine my amazement when my eyes fell upon this denim vest from Madewell. It has a cropped design perfect for layering, three buttons at the front for versatile styling, and comes in a broadside range from 00 to 14. I plan to style it over a white T-shirt and trousers or solo with a flowy maxi skirt. 

Cotton-Hemp Denim Katrina Crop Vest Top

Madewell

Shop now: $62 with code WARMUP (Originally $88); madewell.com

I usually lean towards neutral shades when it comes to summer tops, but if a color and a unique design speak to me, I go for it. And it was love at first sight with this vibrant orange puff-sleeve top from J.Crew. If the orange is a bit too much, it's also available in white and black. It features a smocked bodice for easy on and off, a juxtaposed clip-dot sleeve, and a petite ruffled collar at the neck. It has all the bells and whistles of a classic summer top and is available in an expansive size range of XXS to 3X.

Puff-sleeve textured voile smocked top

Jcrew

Shop now: $40 with code WEEKEND (Originally $90); jcrew.com

I am a sucker for a good button-down. They were one of my favorite tops to design, thanks to their versatility; you can wear them as a cover-up over your swimsuit, or pair them with your favorite denim. They can be worn all year and come in various prints and textures that keep the silhouette feeling fresh. So it was only right that I added this gorgeous eyelet popover from J.Crew to this list. It falls right above the hip, has a unique three-quarter, button-front closure, and a subtle ballooned sleeve. While I plan to purchase it in white, it also comes in blue and red and is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

Long-sleeve popover top in eyelet

Jcrew

Shop now: $118 with code WEEKEND (Originally $198); jcrew.com

A cami tank is a summer essential. They can be styled and layered year-round. But the feature that takes the simplistic design to the next level is the cami bodysuit design, which Spanx perfected. The tank and bodysuit combo tucks perfectly into your linen trouser or denim shorts, features an opaque and smoothing fabric, adjustable straps, a thong cut, and a snap gusset for easy on and off. It comes in an inclusive size range from XS to 3X.

Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

Spanx

Shop now: $50 (Originally $72); spanx.com

The quintessential summer shirt has to be a classic white T-shirt. I have them in almost every cut, texture, and color you could think of because they are easy to style and keep you cool on those hot summer days. That's why I plan to toss this organic cotton tee from Everlane into my cart. It comes in 10 colors and is available in sizes XXS to XL. It features a classic slim fit in a lightweight fabric that will suit well in warm weather.

The Organic Cotton Crew Tee

Everlane

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); everlane.com

Don't wait — shop Madewell, Spanx, J.Crew, and Everlane's Memorial Day savings for your go-to summer tops.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Summer fashion trends
You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist
shoppers with "crepey" "sagging" skin have seen "amazing" results with this on-sale tightening cream
Shoppers With “Sagging” Skin Have Seen “Noticeable” Results With This On-Sale Tightening Cream
Related Articles
Out of 30,500+ Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10
J.Crew's Memorial Day Sale Is On, and You Can Enjoy Up to 60% Off Over 2,400+ Styles
J.Crew Quietly Dropped a Memorial Day Fashion Sale With Up to 60% Off 2,400+ Summer Styles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Jeans Tout
The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon
Westman Ateleier celeb skincare sale
Hollywood’s Go-To Makeup Brand Used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cameron Diaz, and Martha Stewart Is on Rare Sale
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks âFullerâ and âAbsolutely Gorgeousâ Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks “Fuller” and “Absolutely Gorgeous” Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Summer fashion trends
You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Big, Practical Pants Trend She Wears Over and Over Again
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Big, Practical Pants Trend She Wears Over and Over Again
Tory Burch ballet flats, Coach bag, and Mara Hoffman dress
7 Fashion and Beauty Splurges I'm Finally Buying While They're Up to 58% Off This Weekend
Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand
Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand
martha stewart yon-ka dermstore MDW sale
Martha Stewart’s Go-To Skin-Plumping Face Mist From a French Brand Is 20% Off
M.Gemi Memorial Day Sale
The Italian Shoe Brand That’s an Open Secret in Hollywood Dropped a Massive Memorial Day Sale
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
dr. brandt microdermabrasion
This Glow-Inducing Exfoliator Is Like Professional Microdermabrasion in a Tube — and It’s 30% Off