Is there anything better than the perfect summer skirt? (The question’s rhetorical, but the answer is, of course, no.) They deliver all the flounce of a dress with unlimited styling options, making them a seasonal wardrobe staple for everything from beach vacays to picnics in the park. While we'd never say no to the perfect sundress, we also believe dresses shouldn't have a monopoly on summer fashion, as these summer skirts prove.



Ahead, we’ve curated 10 skirts that aren’t just versatile and on trend, but are also perfectly suited for every fun occasion you've got planned for this summer. Whether you’re looking for a do-it-all skirt to bring on vacation or a statement piece for a rooftop party, we’ve got you covered with our top picks for the best summer skirts for 2023.

A Crochet Maxi Skirt

Crochet skirts have left the realm of beach cover-ups and entered the summer skirt chat at just the right time. A crochet maxi skirt delivers the trendiness of a sheer skirt with a bit more romance.

Shop Similar: Savannah Morrow Kirra Skirt, $610.



A Denim Midi Skirt

Denim skirts and summer go together like peanut butter and jelly, but we're loving the elevated vibe of denim midi skirts — possibly even more than the denim mini skirt's flirty casual energy. Pair yours with white sneakers for an easy breezy look or with stacked platforms and a crop top for something more fashion-forward.

Shop Similar: Beginning Boutique Aysha Cutout Blue Denim Midi Skirt, $65.

A Pleated Skirt

Even if tennis skirts aren't your thing, your spring and summer wardrobe will benefit from having a pleated skirt in rotation. While short pleated skirts tend to read sportier, a longer pleated skirt in a luxe fabric like silk or chiffon is an elevated alternative that works just as well at brunch as it does on date night.

Shop Similar: Maje Silver Pleated Skirt, $385.

A Statement Mini Skirt

Sequins, studs, and metallic embellishments are all fair game when it comes to the flashiest must-have skirt of the summer. Keeping a statement mini skirt in your back pocket for summer nights out is a great way to ensure you've got a 'fit that serves major fashion with minimal effort.

Shop Similar: Des Phemmes Flower Embroidered Silk Georgette Mini Skirt, $515.

A Y2K Ruffle Skirt

Ruching and shirring might be among the most fun fabric treatments to return on the heels of Y2K mania. Combining a vibrant color the effect in a midi-length references the bubbly vibe of early aughts fashion without looking like a costume.

Shop Similar: Norma Kamali Shirred Skirt, $110.



A Silk Skirt

A silk skirt brings an air of delicate sophistication to any look, whether you're headed for a casual morning at the farmer's market or a romantic date night. A silk midi skirt in a solid, neutral shade also goes with almost anything from slides and a racerback tank top to a crop top and strappy sandals.

Shop Similar: Quince 100% Washable Silk Skirt, $60.



A Sheer Maxi Skirt

Whether you opt for a gauzy fabric or an open knit, don't sleep on a sheer maxi skirt this summer. It's a perfect skirt for starting out on your sheer journey — and believe us, this trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Shop Similar: Reformation Clarence Knit Skirt, $128.

A Preppy Mini Skirt

Athleisure lovers, welcome. Former punk rock princesses, you've also found the ideal summer skirt for your aesthetic. From the pickleball court to the front row of a summer music festival, preppy mini skirts are youthful and flirty, but still feel right now.

Shop Similar: lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt, $88.



A Casual Striped Skirt

A summer skirt roundup wouldn't be complete without a nautical striped skirt in an airy, breathable fabric. We love a seersucker moment in navy and white on a cotton skirt that hits mid-calf.

Shop Similar: Faherty Whitley Skirt, $138.



A Sleek Leather Mini Skirt

A sleek leather or faux leather skirt is an elevated summer staple, no matter its length. The style adds edge and elevates even the most basic of separates, making it a great option for days when you want to throw on a plain white tee, but still look put together.

Shop Similar: superdown Trinity Faux Leather Skirt, $66.

