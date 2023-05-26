The Summer Sandal Trends We Can't Wait to Wear in 2023

From dad sandals to (yes!) wedges.

By Gena Kaufman
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 12:43PM
A woman wears Chanel metallic sandals


Getty Images

Sorry to boot season, but sandal season might just be the most wonderful time of the year. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of that first warm day, a fresh pedicure, and the sun on your toes. This summer, there are so many styles we can’t wait to pair with our breezy dresses, crop tops, and shorts. Ahead, find the six styles we’ll be adding to our collections, from classic wedges to of-the-moment dad sandals

Black Flatforms

Irina Shayk in black sandals

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Silent D Slingback Sandals, $120
With Y2K styles still coming back in full force, the black flatform is once again a go-to shoe. But if flashbacks to the ubiquitous block sandals of your youth are too much for you, fear not: You can still wear this trend in a more elevated way. “I love dressing these chunky sandals with structured pieces like a selvedge denim or crisp white shirt over a slip dress,” says stylist Jessie Ajluni

Clogs

Reese Witherspoon in clogs

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Swedish Hasbeens, $192 (Orig. $300)
If you’re looking for a classic throwback style to change up your everyday Birkenstocks, try a wooden clog style sandal. “To keep this retro trend from looking too much like a costume at Woodstock, pair it with a graphic dress or oversized jeans, tee, and blazer,” says Ajluni. 

Fisherman Sandals

A woman wears fisherman sandals

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Madewell Fisherman Sandals, $107 (Orig. $128)
Last year’s fisherman trend is still going strong, and we’re seeing the closed-toe style only get more popular. What’s not to love about a trend that’s both designer-approved and super walkable? This classic, neutral style can be worn with just about anything from a beachy sundress to polished wide-leg pants.

Wedges 

A woman wears wedge sandals

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Jimmy Choo Leather Wedges, $510 (Orig. $850)
Here’s another comeback style that your feet will thank you for: Wedges allow you to add some extra height with far less discomfort than a regular high heel. From perennial summer fave espadrilles to sleek patent leather mules, the lofty shape is perfect for both casual and dressed-up summer days. 

Dad Sandals

A woman wears dad sandals

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Steve Madden Sandals, $90
Sporty. Supportive. Dependable. Just like the dads they’re named for, these trusty sandals have become a fashion staple in the last few years for good reason. There’s a definitive coolness in pulling off a so-called “ugly” shoe with confidence, and we’ll be hanging onto them for seasons to come.

Saturated Slides

Best summer sandals - bright

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Banana Republic Factory Slides, $50 (Orig. $100)
Slides are an enduring warm-weather staple, but this year, we’re especially excited to wear them in bright, juicy summer shades. In hues like hot pink, bold orange, cheerful yellow, this is such a fun way to bring vacation vibes to any summer outfit.  “Lean into this brilliant trend,” advises Adjluni. “Colorblocking an outfit can be a fun way to showcase your fancy footwear.” And to keep the bright look from veering too over-the-top, Ajluni has one more pro tip: “Just be sure to keep your shades in the same tonal range — brights pair well with other bold hues.

