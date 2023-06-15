Fashion Every Which Way to Wear a Romper for Summer 2023 The jumpsuit's kickier cousin. By Gena Kaufman Published on June 15, 2023 @ 08:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images There’s no easier outfit on a hot summer day than a romper. It has all the ease of a summer dress, with the added practicality of shorts. A romper is the perfect, playful piece to wear for any warm day on the go. They can be dressed up for a cocktail hour for a wedding, or dressed down for a day in the park with friends. If you’re not convinced yet — or you're intimidated by styling this versatile one-piece wardrobe hero— don’t worry. Ahead we rounded up 10 ideas for how to wear a romper, all summer long. Can You Wear a Jumpsuit to a Wedding? The Little Black Romper Getty Images Classic all-black rompers are an essential wardrobe staple for minimalist girlies. A sleek back one-piece gets a fashion-y twist with coordinating knee socks and sandals. Gingham with a Matching Headscarf Getty Images For a sweet, picnic-inspired look, you can’t do better than a gingham romper with a coordinating bandana. White T-strap sandals are an ideal addition, and a pair of oversize sunnies keeps it all from looking too twee. Relaxed Denim and Sneakers Getty Images Name a better outfit for weekend errands, I dare you. A simple denim romper paired with sleek white sneakers and a light crossbody bag can take you anywhere in style. Florals and Booties Getty Images We love this buttoned-up, ‘90s floral print romper. If you don’t want to wear a heel, try a chunky black flatform sandal instead. Relaxed Fit Plus Bright Accessories Getty Images The casual ease of a loose black jumpsuit makes it easy to wear, but the pops of bright color with the bold clutch and slides keep it anything but boring. Blazer-esque and Belted Getty Images While some rompers are casual or overtly feminine, this one leans into business casual territory with its oversized blazer vibe and loose-tailored shorts. Edgy black accessories keep it feeling modern and cool. Dressed Up with a Deep V Getty Images Yes, a romper can be formal — and very sexy. Just ask model Cindy Bruna, whose plunging yellow tweed romper and barely-there lace-up sandals took the look to a whole other level. Cuffed Denim and Sandals Getty Images How cute is this fitted denim romper? You could wear this with practically anything, but we like the simplicity of this colorful sandal and classic bag. Athleisure Style Getty Images A black spandex romper and a sporty jacket can take you from yoga to brunch with ease. With Boots and a Trench Getty Images Even when the weather is less than ideal, you can still rock a romper. Just add tall boots and a long coat, and your layered look will get you through the rain.