Every Which Way to Wear a Romper for Summer 2023

There’s no easier outfit on a hot summer day than a romper. It has all the ease of a summer dress, with the added practicality of shorts. A romper is the perfect, playful piece to wear for any warm day on the go. They can be dressed up for a cocktail hour for a wedding, or dressed down for a day in the park with friends. If you’re not convinced yet — or you're intimidated by styling this versatile one-piece wardrobe hero— don’t worry. Ahead we rounded up 10 ideas for how to wear a romper, all summer long.

The Little Black Romper

A woman wears a black romper

Getty Images

Classic all-black rompers are an essential wardrobe staple for minimalist girlies. A sleek back one-piece gets a fashion-y twist with coordinating knee socks and sandals. 

Gingham with a Matching Headscarf

A woman wears a gingham romper

Getty Images

For a sweet, picnic-inspired look, you can’t do better than a gingham romper with a coordinating bandana. White T-strap sandals are an ideal addition, and a pair of oversize sunnies keeps it all from looking too twee. 

Relaxed Denim and Sneakers

A woman wears a denim romper

Getty Images

Name a better outfit for weekend errands, I dare you. A simple denim romper paired with sleek white sneakers and a light crossbody bag can take you anywhere in style. 

Florals and Booties

A woman wears a floral romper

Getty Images

We love this buttoned-up, ‘90s floral print romper. If you don’t want to wear a heel, try a chunky black flatform sandal instead.

Relaxed Fit Plus Bright Accessories

A woman wears a romper and orange shoes

Getty Images

The casual ease of a loose black jumpsuit makes it easy to wear, but the pops of bright color with the bold clutch and slides keep it anything but boring. 

Blazer-esque and Belted

A woman wears a blazer romper

Getty Images

While some rompers are casual or overtly feminine, this one leans into business casual territory with its oversized blazer vibe and loose-tailored shorts. Edgy black accessories keep it feeling modern and cool.

Dressed Up with a Deep V

Cindy Bruna in a plunging romper

Getty Images

Yes, a romper can be formal — and very sexy. Just ask model Cindy Bruna, whose plunging yellow tweed romper and barely-there lace-up sandals took the look to a whole other level.

Cuffed Denim and Sandals

A woman wears a denim romper

Getty Images

How cute is this fitted denim romper? You could wear this with practically anything, but we like the simplicity of this colorful sandal and classic bag. 

Athleisure Style

A woman wears an Adidas romper

Getty Images

A black spandex romper and a sporty jacket can take you from yoga to brunch with ease. 

With Boots and a Trench

A woman wears a romper with boots

Getty Images

Even when the weather is less than ideal, you can still rock a romper. Just add tall boots and a long coat, and your layered look will get you through the rain.

