Hilary Duff Wore the Perfect Summer Maxi Skirt, and I Found 8 Similar Styles at Amazon for Under $40

Including tiered, wrap, and floral options.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Published on May 29, 2023 @ 01:00PM

Photo:

Backgrid

Warm weather and breezy fashion picks go hand in hand, and now that summer is on the horizon, there’s one style in particular that I’m seeing everywhere: maxi skirts. The lightweight and breathable pieces are the perfect transitional picks as we welcome the unofficial start to summer. I’ve had my eye on a few options, but after I saw Hilary Duff’s effortless maxi skirt look, I knew I had to jump on the bandwagon immediately. Duff paired her floral print skirt with a simple white tank and stylish accessories, and I’m pretty sure she just unlocked my new summer uniform. I’m recreating her outfit by shopping for maxi skirts on Amazon — all under $40.  

Best Under-$40 Amazon Maxi Skirts: 

This Zesica floral print pick has a stylish drawstring waist like Duff’s does, and it’s made of a light rayon blend to keep you cool all summer. It’s available in 28 styles, including a range of bright botanical prints. And, the best part, IMHO? It has pockets! The breezy skirt can easily be dressed up with platform sandals and a blouse, or made casual with your go-to white sneakers and a relaxed tee. Regardless of how you wear it, you’re bound to reach for the maxi skirt all season. Take it from one shopper who called it “so comfortable” and “figure flattering.”

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Floral Printed Elastic Waist A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $42); amazon.com

The Anrabess pleated maxi has definitely earned a spot in my shopping cart. It has a high-rise, elastic waistband, so it basically feels like your favorite pair of sweats but much cuter. And, yes, this pick has pockets, too. It’s sold in 20 solid colors, including bright shades, muted pastels, and neutral tones. The skirt has a timeless billowing silhouette that can be paired with practically anything in your closet, but it has one small detail that sets it apart: asymmetrical, zig-zag tiers. One shopper said it’s “soft, cool, and so comfortable,” and they “always get compliments” when wearing it. 

ANRABESS Womenâs Boho Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flowy Swing Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Long Skirt Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $38); amazon.com

If you want to embrace the maxi look while still showing a little leg, opt for this long wrap skirt that has a stylish adjustable tie at the waist and a long side slit. This is the perfect option to wear for a special occasion this summer, since its ruffle detailing adds a dressier, fashion-forward flair. But, you can also wear it casually. A reviewer said it’s so “lightweight and breathable” that they have even used it as an elevated bathing suit cover-up. 

BerryGo Women's Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt High Waisted Long Skirt with Slit

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); amazon.com

It’s tough to pick, but I think this maxi may just be my favorite yet. It’s a classic, tiered skirt with a timeless silhouette you’ll never get sick of wearing. The Zesica style is made of a rayon blend that’s extra breezy for the warm months ahead. It’s available in 26 versions, including a range of colors, fun floral prints, and gingham patterns that scream summer picnic. One customer also called it their “new favorite maxi,” thanks to its “soft and flowy, heavily-lined material” that hangs nicely and looks “exactly as pictured.” 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Plaid Elastic High Waist Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $42); amazon.com

Be sure to snag the maxi skirt styles that catch your eye ahead of summer while prices are as low as $25 at Amazon. 

