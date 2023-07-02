There Are 5,000+ Summer Maxi Dresses on Sale at Amazon, but I’m Adding These 5 Cute Styles to My Cart

Thanks to longer days and warmer nights, there’s no denying that summer is the best time to find a reason to go out and get dressed up. My secret weapon for making sure I’m always dressed appropriately, no matter what I’m doing? A maxi dress. You simply can’t go wrong with the comfy throw-and-go style, and thankfully, Amazon has discounted tons of summer-perfect maxis ahead of Prime Day.

These dress deals are both a blessing and a curse — with so many options to choose from (more than 5,000, to be exact), finding your ideal gown can quickly become overwhelming. As a shopping editor, I know a little bit about what’s worth buying and what’s not, so I sorted through the deals and found the five best options I’m adding to my cart ASAP.

Amazon Maxi Dresses on Sale

Zesica Strapless Lace-Trim Maxi Dress

Amazon

This Zesica dress that sits somewhere between a cottagecore and bohemian aesthetic is one of my favorite discounts. The strapless design shows off your décolletage and highlights your shoulders, while the tiered, A-line bottom creates a whimsical allure with delicate lace details. I prefer the white option, which plays into the celebrity-loved summer trend, but you can shop the frock in bright, vivid shades, as well.

Zesica Crossover Halter-Neck A-Line Maxi Dress

Amazon

This next pick is also from Zesica. (What can I say? The brand knows how to do maxi dresses.) However, this halter-neck choice is a bit sexier with center triangle cutout and a completely open back. The cinched waist is a flattering detail, while the tiered bottom adds effortless swing and movement. Grab it in 26 colors and prints for $48 right now.

Anrabess Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Sometimes, all you need is a simple do-it-all piece. If that sounds like you, then you’ll want to consider this Anrabess sundress. The frock is easy to wear, mimicking T-shirt-like material, a scooped neckline, and a relaxed fit. But just because it’s casual doesn’t mean it’s not exciting. Look closely, and you’ll see a high leg slit that shows off a bit of skin. Plus, it has pockets, and that’s always a win.



Prettygarden Spaghetti-Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Everyone needs at least one sleeveless dress like this lightweight Prettygarden style in their wardrobe. Thanks to the dress’ vibrant colorways and universally complimentary fit, it’s easy to dress up or down. Pair the gown with wedge sandals for a picnic-ready look, or throw it over your swimsuit for the most gorgeous cover up. And don’t worry about the straps being too long or short for your frame — they’re adjustable.



Prettygarden Smocked Tiered Sundress

Amazon

Last but not least is this smocked, camisole-inspired dress. Made from a super soft polyester fabric that’ll keep you breezy and cool all summer long, it has a stretchy bodice and flared skirt that’ll accentuate your figure. Plus, it comes in a vast array of summer-perfect colors like yellow, light blue, and pink, so there’s something for everyone.

