8 Summer Hair Tips From Megan Thee Stallion’s Hairstylist Kellon Deryck

If you've ever pinned one of Megan Thee Stallion's well-crafted wigs on your mood boards or stopped in your tracks when seeing one of Missy Elliott's intricate braids (one can never forget the legendary cover of her EP Iconology), you have to pay your respects to their go-to hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

The Atlanta-based celebrity hairstylist has been styling so many of everyone's favorite celebs for years. Known for elevated and out-of-the-box hairstyles, Deryck pushes boundaries for what can be done on the red carpet and beyond, making his looks one of the most fun ones out there. From advice on wigs to fighting off humidity, he shares with InStyle all his best hairstylist advice. Below are eight pieces of hair wisdom he has graciously bestowed on us. Read on to learn more.

On Keeping Hair Long

"How can I keep my hair long?" is one of the most common questions Deryck gets from his clients, and the key is ensuring your hair is hydrated. "It helps to pay special attention to the ends of your hair; that hair is often the oldest part of the strand [and] it tends to be fragile and can become brittle and dry, which can lead to breakage," he explains. "When you eliminate breakage, you can see more length retention."



On Keeping Your Hair Sleek

When it comes to taming flyaways, humidity is your worst enemy. Deryck recommends a styling product with light to medium hold to lock in your hairstyle for whatever weather comes your way. Try a hair oil that will create a barrier to protect your hair from humidity. Look for something lightweight so that you get that added protection and movement.

On Keeping Protective Styles Healthy

For keeping his clients' protective styles healthy, Deryck says moisture is a priority. He recommends cleansing your natural hair and scalp on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and using a light leave-in conditioner to keep strands hydrated. This is especially important for reducing breakage when wearing wigs.





On Finding the Right Wig

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by choice, but Deryck has a few tips for picking the right wig for you. The first is to keep in mind your desired style. For the most versatile option, he says to opt for a lace-front wig that will allow you to choose different textures and play with different colors. "You can have a complete transformation," he adds.

Another thing you'll want to consider is maintenance. If you want something easy, a wig that doesn't require you to style your natural hair underneath is a good option. Also, wigs made of synthetic require minimal styling.

Last is budget. Deryck says custom wigs are definitely more of an investment (because they do give you a more personalized look) than ready-to-wear wigs.

On Wig Care

If your wig is made of human hair, it will require the same care as your natural hair, according to Deryck. It's imperative to clean it regularly — so as to keep the shape and integrity of your wig — and he recommends using a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

Shampooing a wig is pretty simple. Make sure to keep the hair smooth by working in your shampoo in one direction — this will also prevent any tangling. You'll also want to avoid wringing strands when you rinse, so you don't ruin the natural fiber's elasticity. Deryck recommends cleaning your wigs every two weeks and storing them on a wig stand or in a satin bag.

On Styling Wigs

Styling all depends on the type of wig you have. Deryck says that if you're working human hair, you can style it the same as you would your natural hair. "Human hair wigs can be styled into any shape," he says. "You can use hot tools to style your wig or heatless curling methods to reset your wig. When using hot tools, remember to always use a heat protectant to protect the integrity of the wig and a low heat setting between 250-300 degrees."

With synthetic fibers, the wig may need to be reset with steam or a very low heat setting to prevent damage to the synthetic strands. But with the right tools, any wig can be styled easily.

On Summer Haircut Trends

Deryck has one word for hair this summer: extreme. He predicts people will either go short or long — no in-between. "We are seeing short hair continue to trend with cheekbone to chin-length bobs; these are great for summer because they give off effortless style and keep you cool in the hot summer months," he says. "We are also seeing incredibly long styles seeing a resurgence. I’m personally loving the return of glamorous hair. Long, layered, '90s style cuts with tons of movement and bounce."

On the One Product He Takes Everywhere

"I always have the K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask on hand," he says. "It gives me a strong, healthy canvas to work on, whether it be natural hair, extensions, or wigs. It’s my go-to for repair and adding shine and bounce back to damaged strands."

On His All-Time Favorite Hair Looks

Deryck has created some of the most iconic hair moments in the celebrity game. While it can be hard to pick favorites, he especially loves Megan Thee Stallion's Old Hollywood glam waves, which he styled at the 2021 Met Gala. "Her dress was very glamorous and ultra-feminine, so the large polished waves with the deep side part accentuated the whole look," he says.

Another all-time favorite look was none other than the cover of Missy Elliott's Iconology EP. While you might assume it was photoshopped thanks to the artistry, it was actually her real hair. "It was a massive high ponytail made of intricate braids that spelled out her name," he says. "It is always amazing to have creative freedom, and Missy allows me to be a true artist when I am working with her."

As for other clients of his that have really inspired him, he gives a special shoutout to Yung Miami and JT of City Girls. "I created palm trees made entirely of hair for [them]," he says. "They told me to just do something crazy. I was inspired by their music and their hometown of Miami [and] they loved it."