Skinimalism Is 2023’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and My Go-To Skin Tint Is All You Need to Get the Look

Less is more.

By Iman Balagam
Published on January 5, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer Friday's Sheer Skin Tint
Photo:

Summer Fridays/ InStyle

I hate the feeling of heavy foundation weighing down my skin, so I’m personally thrilled that skinimalism is already gaining traction as the biggest beauty trend of 2023. Luckily, a good skin tint is all you need to recreate the look. I could endlessly wax poetic about my love for the skincare-makeup hybrid; they offer the perfect amount of coverage for a no-makeup makeup look, while adding a subtle glow to your skin via a slew of moisturizing ingredients. And thanks to the Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint — which I’ve basically been married to for the past few months — my foundation has been collecting dust.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalane, it visibly plumps fine lines and locks in hydration for a healthy feel. Tiger grass naturally minimizes redness, but the tint (which comes in 10 shades) takes neutralizing a step further with sheer-to-light coverage that lends to a natural-looking finish. Your base will look and feel fresh, not cakey.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

Sephora

Shop now: $42; sephora.com

This product has been a godsend during the hectic holiday season; it layers beautifully, blends easily, evens out my skin tone, and stays put throughout the day. I prefer this hydrating skin tint over the many popular alternatives I’ve tried, of which some pilled after a few hours and others were way too sheer on my skin.

Skin tints are a mixed bag in that they don’t necessarily offer enough coverage for bad skin days, and this one is no different. If you’re looking to cover a blemish or opt for a little something extra, you can always layer on foundation, concealer, or other makeup products. On the days I suffer from breakouts, I pair my skin tint with a good concealer to spot-treat before running out the door. Another pro tip: Since this tint doesn’t contain any SPF, I apply a layer underneath for ample sun protection.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

InStyle / Iman Balagam

Hundreds of Sephora shoppers love Summer Fridays’ skin tint, too, raving that it “blurs hyperpigmentation” and “adds a nice glow to the complexion.” One reviewer who’s been using this skin tint for a few weeks wrote, “I really love the color match and the texture. It’s so lightweight… It looks like skin!” 

Get on board the year’s biggest beauty trend with the Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint, available at Sephora for $42.

