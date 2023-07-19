I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Dresses I'm Shopping From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

We're at that stage of summer where it's so hot that, if I have the choice, I am staying in the house. But if I must be out and about in the 90-degree weather, the only thing I can bear wearing is a dress. I am always searching for new summer dresses to stay cool (while looking cool), but as a former fashion designer, I have a strict criteria that must be met before I swipe my card.

A few things need to line up in order for me to consider a dress perfect: The fabric needs to be quick-drying (I’m more sweaty than I’d like to admit), loose-fitting and breezy so it doesn’t cling to my body, and skin-friendly — no itchy materials, please. Basically, if it's lightweight, breathable, and easy to dress up or down, I have no problem swiftly adding it to my cart. And thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, there are plenty of summer dresses that check all my boxes — plus they're on sale starting at $40.

Nordstrom Dresses on Sale

Good American's V-Neck Washed Satin Slip Dress is a gem at its current sale price, and a wardrobe staple that can be worn for any occasion. Now you won't have to stress about what to wear for your friend's wedding because you can pair this dress with strappy heels, and it looks just as good with white sneakers for a casual lunch with the girls. The medium-weight satin dress comes in a soft lilac shade and ranges from size XS to XL. It has a deep v-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a full lining. The drapey slip falls right at the mid-calf area and has a more fitted silhouette throughout the hips and waist.

If you are looking for a dress you can take from the office to happy hour, Tahari Asl's Asymmetric Seam Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress is the dress for you. It comes in a cool blue color and is available in sizes 2 through 16. The silhouette is fitted throughout the bodice and flows out from the dropped asymmetrical empire waist. The knee-length dress is fully lined to offer extra coverage while still being lightweight, making it perfect for warmer weather. It also features an exposed back zipper in gold for easy on-and-off.

My favorite thing about this Billabong Floral Long Sleeve Button-Up Dress is the lightweight gauzy textured fabric and the vibrant yellow floral print that is perfect for summer. The long sleeve dress has billowing full-length sleeves, functional buttons and looper closers at the front of the dress, a flattering deep-V neckline with gathering under the bust, and ties that wrap to the back to accentuate the figure. The mini dress is available in sizes XS to XL.

For rooftop cocktails with friends or a hot date, you need this Leopard Print High Neck Sleeveless Dress by Sam Edelman. Styling this outfit with a pair of wedges or strappy heels and a bold red lip is sure to make heads turn. Available in sizes 0 through 14, it features a halter neckline and keyhole at the front, and a double button at the back neck along with a zipper down the center back. There's a removable tie-belt at the waist to bring in some of the excess fabric, and the hem has a contrasting pleated fabric for a bit of visual interest for when you are sashaying away.

