When summer trends hit their stride, corset tops always experience a revival. While a corset or bustier looks great as part of a fall or winter look, they're especially fun in summer –when lingerie-inspired lace, eyelet cotton, and floral designs reign supreme. Plus, they're something of a fashion chameleon, changing aesthetics and vibes based on your look. "You don’t have to cosplay a Renaissance lady to partake in the corset trend," shares fashion expert Audree Kate López. "Corsets are a versatile top. They can be worn under a blazer, with jeans for a casual look, printed pants, or a mini skirt for a night out. You can layer it over a button-up for a more conservative look or style it over one of your favorite summer dresses." The options truly are limitless.



While a corset or bustier top can easily replace crop tops or tanks, López thinks there's another reason corset tops are so adored this time of year. "There's typically a disconnect between summer tops and inclusivity," she explains. "Summer tops can be skimpy or not provide support to someone with a larger chest. It's hard to feel confident when you're one move away from a nip slip. With a corset top, I don't have to worry about how I sit, stand, or walk."



While busty gals are likely to rejoice over the supportive structure of summer corset styles, López is quick to point out that this is a trend that suits all body types. "The summer corset trend is one of my favorite trends because they are universally flattering," she says. "If you’re petite, not very curvy, or have a smaller chest, a corset will provide you with curves and cleavage."

Dear readers, does it get any better than a sexy and supportive top that fits you like a glove? No, it doesn't. There's no wrong way to style this summer fashion staple, but to get your fashion inspo engines revving, here are 11 summer corset outfit ideas to try ASAP.



Over a Button-Down

Cultivate a vibe that's equal parts viral coastal aesthetic and quiet luxury by wearing a seersucker corset top over a lightweight button-down. A matching seersucker short, skirt, or trouser isn't required, but it'll certainly earn you extra fashion points.



With a Flouncy Skirt

You don't have to go mini to pull off this summer corset top outfit. Instead, focus on the movement of the skirt. Soft pleats and flouncy volume create an air of romance that pairs beautifully with a vintage-inspired corset or bustier.



With Jeans

Whether you’re a fan of flare jeans, skinny jeans, or baggy jeans, there’s no reason not to wear your favorite pair with a corset top this summer. To give the look a summery feel, we recommend reaching for light wash denim and a pastel, floral, or eyelet cotton corset top.



Over a Basic Tank

Layering might not sound like a summer styling hack, but you can't go wrong layering a basic tank top and a strapless leather corset or bustier top. Pro tip: A tank with a pop of color injects major visual contrast into this look. The same goes for bold prints or patterns.





With Track Pants and Sneakers

You don't have to choose between a corset and sweatpants this summer. Simply wear both, add a pair of statement sneakers and a matching mini bag, and call it a day.



With a Printed Blazer

We'd never hate on a basic blazer — they're wardrobe essentials for a reason, after all — but printed, patterned, and embroidered blazers are unmatched when it comes to delivering elegant summer vibes. And when paired with a chic and streamlined corset top? It is simply the moment.

With Cut-Off Shorts

For a casual summer ‘fit that serves beach day with a dash of Selling Sunset sultriness thrown in, pull on a structured corset top and a pair of denim shorts. The combination of clean lines and comfy cut-offs looks truly effortless and can be dressed up for a night out or down for a day in the sun.



With Fun Pants

Love 'em or hate 'em, fun pants are here for summer (and maybe forever). One fun way to style the heir apparent to the going out top is with an erstwhile going out top. A pair of lightweight fun pants with cutouts looks classy and elevated with a puff sleeve corset top in soft pink.



With Wide-Leg Trousers

Give a strapless zipper corset a quiet luxury update by wearing one with a pair of wide-leg trousers. A subtle neutral like khaki or navy is the most elevated approach, but feel free to play with vibrant hues or patterns.



With a Full Midi Skirt

For a look that's pure romance, try wearing a corset with a full midi skirt. The vibe is undeniably retro, but the silhouette is so timeless that it's difficult to connect it to a distinct era making the 'fit feel classic and dreamy, not dated. If you're not a skirt person, you can also wear a cropped style corset over a summer dress with a simple top for the same effect.

Over Separates

Fun fact: You can add a corset to your fave summer outfit as an accessory rather than the main event. Slip a sheer corset over fitted separates like a tee and pencil skirt, and breathe new life into a go-to look.

