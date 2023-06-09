These 13 Bag Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Vacations, summer Fridays, and weekends spent sipping cocktails outside — there are plenty of opportunities to be frivolous and fun with your fashion choices come summer. And this year's bag trends are no exception. Thanks to the ubiquity of Mermaid- and Barbiecore aesthetics, this season's statement-makers include sparkles, technicolor, and a bit of whimsy.

Frankly, we're not complaining, and we're sure you won't either once you see this summer's biggest bag trends. From Y2K throwbacks to neon brights, there's something for everyone.

Y2K Buckle Bags

A Y2K bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Núnoo Palma New Zealand Bag, $184.

The quintessential Y2K buckle bag, the Prada Moon Padded Bag, was spotted on the arms of fashion week guests the world over this spring, and the throwback style has bled into the summer. To stand out in a sea of Y2K revival fits, aim for exaggerated hardware and a smaller size to play up this iconic silhouette and bring it into the future.

Crystal Bags

A crystal bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Giarité Lima Bag in Silver, $314.

Crystal bags have gotten an edgy update this summer, combining retro coins with the all-rhinestones-all-the-time mentality that seems to have taken over going-out looks everywhere.

Raffia Bags

A raffia bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Balloon Ruffles Bag, $1,700.

Much like cork wedges and woven espadrilles, there's no escaping natural materials come summer, and on the purse front, raffia reigns supreme. Innovate this classic by looking for textured details like crochet or beading to keep things feeling fresh.

Neon Bags

A neon bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Behno Tilda Mini Saddle Bag, $300.

It wouldn't be summer fashion without a little neon, so why not try a highlighter-bright saddle bag to elevate this dayglow color trend? Opting for a bag with a classic structure ensures that your look will serve grown-up neon, not EDM concert.

Iridescent Metallics

A metallic bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Giarité Luna Bag, $377.

Unlike the somber gunmetal that dominated winter and early spring, summer's metallic bags are all about high-gloss shine and dreamy iridescence. Think more Mermaidcore, less Blade Runner.

Faux Fuzzies

A fuzzy faux fur bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Furla Faux Fur Crossbody Bag, $533.

A faux fur mini bag adds a bit of playfulness to any outfit. Look for one in Kool-Aid shades with an equally colorful or contrasting chain, and you've got the perfect micro-statement piece to carry you all the way to September.

Bamboo Details

A brown bamboo-handled bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Brandon Blackwood Bamboo B Micro Tote, $330.

Even if you're not headed somewhere tropical, you can bring destination vibes to any outfit with a purse that sports bamboo detailing. Look for decorative handles and hardware to channel vacation all summer long.

Woven Bags

A woven bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Mansur Gavriel Upcycled Woven Mini Bucket Bag, $545.

Regardless of shape or style, a bag woven from wicker, leather, or stiff-backed cotton is a must-have for this time of year.

Basket Totes

A basket tote, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Vineyard Vines Rope Handle Bag, $178.

Swap your sleek business casual leather totes this summer for a dream woven basket style. Not only is this tote perfect for beach days, it's also uniquely suited for a wide range of outdoorsy summer errands.

Quilted Classics

A quilted summer bag that's part of 2023's summer bag trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Coach Madison Pillow Quilted Crossbody, $495.

A quilted crossbody bag will always be a classic, but we're loving macaroon pastels in soft leather for summer. The vibe is soft-serve ice cream.

Croc-Embossed

A pink croc-embossed bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Maya Winston Crocodile Embossed Small Tote, $200.

Nothing screams sophistication like a croc-embossed bag. While this dramatic texture is often found on genuine leather, you can also find croc-embossed vegan options in the same buoyant and bubbly shades. Case in point: the Badgley Mischka Croc-Embossed Vegan Leather Top Handle Bag.

Creative Buckets

A fringe bucket bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: btb Los Angeles Liv Round Floral Bucket Bag, $155.

Bucket bags, much like chart-topping pop songs, are getting a summer remix. This year, bucket bags are shedding their stiff structure in favor of fringe, whimsical raffia, and softly organic shapes.

Sequined and Beaded

A sequined bag, one of 2023's biggest summer bags trends.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Edie Parker Spark Tote in Crystal Seed, $158.

A little sparkle goes a long way which means you don't need to invest in a giant tote or shoulderbag to get in on the sparkly summer bag trend. Instead, opt for a mini size that'll hold your essentials for a night out: keys, cards, cash, and cell phone.

