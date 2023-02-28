Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots

Suki Waterhouse is quickly becoming the fashion It Girl to watch. Case in point? While on tour de force promoting her new show Daisy Jones and the Six, Waterhouse has mastered several controversial trends including the pants and dress combo (see: her lace inset and tiered peplum top with chiffon leggings), the no-pants trend in micro jorts while visiting the Empire State Building with her cast mates, and a plunging emerald-green naked gown at the premiere. And now, Waterhouse is breaking one of fashion's silly cardinal rules by wearing white in the dead of winter.

On Monday, the actress stepped out in New York City in an all white look with a pop of color while promoting the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series (which hits the streaming platform on March 3). Layering a white oversized double-breasted blazer with a satin collar over a cream camisole, she teamed the top with a pair of matching distressed denim Bermuda shorts. In a totally unexpected move, she paired the monochromatic OOTD with a pair of hot pink glittery Givenchy knee-high boots. She completed her outfit with a pair of cat eye-shaped sunglasses and an ivory leather handbag.

For glam, Waterhouse styled her dirty blonde hair in tousled beach waves while her bottleneck bangs followed suit an effortless. She kept her makeup fairly minimalistic, save for a pink lip to match her boots.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Robert Pattinson and how they’ve managed to stay together for almost five years. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse told the publication.

She added that no matter how busy they get, (Waterhouse is busy promoting the Amazon Prime Video series and Pattinson is gearing up for another Batman film) the couple never spends more than two months apart at a time.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she explained. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

