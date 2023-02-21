Suki Waterhouse Says She's "Shocked" to Still Be in a Relationship With Robert Pattinson

They're about to hit the five-year mark.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on February 21, 2023
Being one of the most low-key celebrity couples around, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have managed to keep their relationship out of the headlines. However, in a new interview, Waterhouse gave a rare glimpse into how she and the Twilight alum have managed to stay together for almost five years now and how the two see each other while managing their insanely busy schedules (see: her about to hit the press rounds to promote Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six and Pattinson gearing up for another round as Batman). 

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse told The Sunday Times.

She went on to say that while she's touring and Pattinson is working, they never spend more than two months apart at a time. And even though that sounds hard, she says that they make it work.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she explained. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Waterhouse also noted that while the two are both seasoned actors, they're not about to share advice on the craft with each other. 

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," she added. "But of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

She also explained that while she was labeled as a celebrity girlfriend for a long time — she famously dated Bradley Cooper, after all — she's ready to move beyond that and to show people that she's more than just arm candy.

"You can't expect the world to just be graciously understanding of everything," she said of having her dating life make headlines. "When you're 21 you go headfirst into things and you've absolutely no idea what the repercussions are."

