Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Finally Red Carpet Official

After four years of dating, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are officially red carpet official.



On Saturday, the notoriously private couple let down their guard and attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, where they dialed up the PDA, offering a rare glimpse into their relationship. While posing for photos at the event, the two held hands, exchanged loving glances, and in multiple snapshots, Suki was pictured resting her head on her boyfriend's shoulder.

Both Pattinson and Waterhouse were dressed in Dior for the runway presentation, with Suki sporting a sheer mauve gown with ruffled sleeves over a matching slip and black lace heels. Topping off the look, she swiped on a bold red lip and wore her hair in loose waves with a middle part that highlighted her textured curtain bangs. R.Patz, meanwhile, looked cozy in a charcoal gray turtleneck that was paired with a white suit and black lug-sole boots.

Getty

Suki and Robert were initially linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA in London, but since then, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private. When asked about Suki by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson explained why he keeps their romance close to the chest. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better."



He added, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad.”