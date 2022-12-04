Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Finally Red Carpet Official

It only took them four years.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 4, 2022 @ 01:06PM
Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson
Photo:

Getty

After four years of dating, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are officially red carpet official. 

On Saturday, the notoriously private couple let down their guard and attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, where they dialed up the PDA, offering a rare glimpse into their relationship. While posing for photos at the event, the two held hands, exchanged loving glances, and in multiple snapshots, Suki was pictured resting her head on her boyfriend's shoulder. 

Both Pattinson and Waterhouse were dressed in Dior for the runway presentation, with Suki sporting a sheer mauve gown with ruffled sleeves over a matching slip and black lace heels. Topping off the look, she swiped on a bold red lip and wore her hair in loose waves with a middle part that highlighted her textured curtain bangs. R.Patz, meanwhile, looked cozy in a charcoal gray turtleneck that was paired with a white suit and black lug-sole boots.

Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson

Getty

Suki and Robert were initially linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA in London, but since then, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private. When asked about Suki by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson explained why he keeps their romance close to the chest. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better."

He added, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad.”

Related Articles
George Clooney Amal Clooney
George Clooney Saved Amal Clooney from a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Showed Off Their Casual-Cool Couple's Style on a Rare Date Night
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her New Honey-Blonde Hair with the Tiniest Crop Top
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Rented Dress with Princess Diana's Emerald Choker to the Earthshot Awards
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the World Premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II"
Emily Blunt's Kids Think She Married John Krasinski "Out of Charity"
Emily Ratajkowski White Strapless Top 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Emily Ratajkowski Performed a TikTok Dance in an Underboob-Baring Crop Top
Kate Middleton Houndstooth Dress
Kate Middleton Wore a Blue Houndstooth Dress During a Solo Outing at Harvard
Rihanna's Sequin Set Is the Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit Inspiration
Rihanna's Disco Ball Set Is the Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit Inspiration
Jennifer Garner Violet Affleck White House state dinner
Jennifer Garner Had a Matching LBD Moment With Her Daughter Violet During Rare Joint Outing
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz Rang In Her 34th Birthday While Wearing a Side Boob-Baring LBD
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Itty-Bitty Bra Top Looked Like Duct Tape
Hailey Bieber Miami Netted Minidress Closeup
Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion
Kendall Jenner Denim Jacket and Pants Own Denim Ad 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bralette
Kate Middleton Boston Trip Burgundy Suit
Kate Middleton Matched Her Chanel Bag to Her Bordeaux Suit
Dua Lipa blue trench coat new york city
Dua Lipa Paired a Vibrant Leather Trench Coat With the Most Dangerous Accessory
Kate Middleton Prince William
Kate Middleton Wore Vintage Chanel Courtside at a Celtics Game