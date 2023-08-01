Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Just Stepped on a Rare Date Looking Cooler Than We Ever Will

Although Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson may not always grace red carpets together (it took them over four years to make their official carpet debut, in case you forgot), they’ve still managed to become one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples throughout the course of their five-year relationship. The latest proof that they’re still better dressed than we’ll ever be? A fashionable New York City stroll that saw the pair exemplifying casual-cool summer dressing — with an emphasis on cool.

On Sunday, Suki and Rob were spotted trying to beat the heat in the Big Apple while wearing two mood-board-worthy warm-weather outfits. While Waterhouse opted to wear summer’s favorite pant during the outing (a pair of low-rise, cream-colored trousers) with a white, pink, and blue baby tee and sandals, Pattinson opted for knee-length black shorts, which he styled with a red checkered button-up and a baseball cap. Pairs of black sunglasses rounded out each of the actors’ looks during their outing, and Suki wore her blonde hair down in blown-out waves with a middle part.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress also carried a cream-and-blue quarter zip sweater in her hand, which she later threw over her T-shirt to make for a trendy cream-on-cream moment.

getty

Suki and Robert’s outing comes as a rarity for the pair, as they’ve kept their relationship mostly private since first being linked together back in 2018. Earlier this year, however, Waterhouse did open up about life with Pattinson when talking to The Sunday Times about how they manage to make their relationship work amid both of their busy schedules.

“I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she told the publication back in February. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him, Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”