Suki Waterhouse Is the Latest Celebrity to Pair Pants and a Dress

Y2K style is alive and well in 2023.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on February 22, 2023 @ 12:42PM
It's impossible to deny that the turn-of-the millennium dress-over-pants trend (made famous on Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards red carpets, The Hills stars, and every Disney Channel event, ever) is back to the forefront of fashion. While the layering technique can skew quirky and cool, Suki Waterhouse proved that it can be polished and pretty, too. Promoting her upcoming Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & the Six, the singer and actor wore a complete outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini in Los Angeles.

The outfit included the brand's lace bustier babydoll top with a lace inset and tiered peplum and black silk chiffon flared leggings, all from the Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The monochrome color scheme, airy fabric, and intricate embellishment made for a much more sophisticated combination than previous takes on the trend, which often threw together lace-trimmed camisoles, low-rise jeans, and tiny scarves. Waterhouse wore her hair blown out and added a faux fur coat to the outfit for the perfect finishing touch.

Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson dior

Getty Images

Waterhouse recently spoke about her relationship with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, which has lasted five years now, though the two only made their red carpet debut last year. She mentioned that they only spend two months apart at a time if they can help it and that she still looks forward to his calls.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she told The Sunday Times. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

