The New "Succession" Season 4 Trailer Has Even More Family Drama With the Roys

Succession is coming back — just in time for anyone feeling a little lost without The White Lotus to watch. HBO announced that the show's fourth season, which will have 10 episodes in total, will be back on March 26. Fans know to expect plenty of tension between the members of the Roy family, but after last season's wedding, there's even more to shake the foundations of everyone's favorite dysfunctional family.

According to HBO's official statement, in addition to everything that happens after the wedding, the new season will cover everything that's coming with the sale of Waystar Royco. The logline for the new season reads, "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

A few new faces are joining the cast, including Harriet Walter, James Cromwell (who will play Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (with the role of Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens. They join the already award-winning existing cast of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun.

The show's first three seasons have earned a total of 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Best Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Matthew Macfayden in 2022. In 2020, Jeremy Strong earned the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

