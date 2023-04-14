Shiv Roy's Wardrobe on Succession Is the Epitome of Quiet Luxury

Succession didn’t coin the term “quiet luxury,” but it might as well have. While the drama on HBO’s prestige series (which comes to an end after this season) is always over-the-top, Siobhan Roy’s attire, like her role in the family, remains consistently composed, calculated, and clever. Helmed by costume designer Michelle Matland, Ms. Roy’s ensembles have exemplified the quiet luxury motif from day one, years before the phrase entered the popular style vernacular.

Since Succession’s premiere in June 2018, articles dissecting Shiv’s enviable outfits have been consumed with as much frequency as episode recaps. Top-tier brands like Tom Ford and Max Mara have made it into viewers' closets — or at least onto their vision boards — as they epitomize Shiv's particular brand of quiet luxury.

Portrayed by Sarah Snook, Shiv Roy’s style exemplifies the adage “money talks, wealth whispers.” As the only daughter of billionaire media scion Logan Roy, Shiv sports the most elevated wardrobe on a set where over-the-top luxury abounds. Her personal style evolves along with her character over the course of the show’s four seasons, often reflecting her emotional state and hierarchy within her duplicitous, power-hungry family. Favoring contemporary labels like The Row and Monse, Shiv gravitates towards halter necklines, jewel tones, suiting separates, and minimalist jewelry.

But for those of us who don't have Roy family funds (or feuds), how, exactly, can we use her as inspo? In this case, quiet luxury is a catchall for a particular brand of minimalism rather than a particular price point. Consider these questions before your next purchase: Is it made of quality materials? Does it fit properly? Can you wear it multiple ways? That’s what stealth wealth looks like, no matter the cost.

Of course, Shiv’s wardrobe of quiet luxury pieces is still worth emulating even if your day-to-day isn’t filled with boardroom meetings and backstabbing brothers. So, if you’re still figuring out how to infuse a bit of Shiv’s style into your own everyday wear, then you’re in luck. We’ve selected several outfits that reflect the luxurious yet understated vibe without veering into ostentatious territory with a “ludicrously capacious” bag — because Shiv would never.

S4E3: Connor’s Wedding

Aqua by Bloomingdale's halter tank, Tom Ford Peak Lapel Padlock Blazer, Thierry Lasry Sunglasses. Warner Bros.

Shiv is in full power-suiting mode this season, even at her brother Connor’s wedding. Note the tuxedo-inspired lapels, gold padlock, and halter neck chain paired with her everyday diamond studs and emerald green Thierry Lasry sunglasses. The whole thing perfectly complements Snook’s undone strawberry blonde hair.

Shop Similar: All Saints Sofia Satin Lapel Blazer (379); Nouvelle Silk95Five Puna Cowl-Neck Halter Top ($275); Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses ($79)



S4E2: Rehearsal

Altuzarra Fenice Single-Breasted Blazer Jacket ($1,695) and Rhode Belted Paperbag Wide-Leg Pants ($1,195), Lafayette148ny Silk Cowl Neck Blouse ($798). Warner Bros.

Simply put, suiting, well, suits Shiv. A fitted jacket with matching plants and a silky blouse are as close to uniform dressing as it gets for a woman vying to cement her position at the top of the corporate ladder and maintain order amidst a crumbling relationship.

Shop Similar: Banana Republic Factory Classic Suit Blazer, $90; Vince Cowl-Neck Cap-Sleeve Blouse ($345)



S4E1: The Munsters

MaxMara Biscuit Mohair Blend Riviera Blazer, Calabra Silk Trousers ($555), @hereu_ Hereu Calella bag, Aquatalia Peony shoes. Warner Bros.

The season 4 premiere had fans gawking at Shiv’s relatively drab suit with silk drawstring trousers. Although it wasn't her most standout look, we must admit: Pairing flowy pants with a top-shelf quality suit jacket is a power move.

Shop Similar: Open Edit Oversize Blazer ($79); Cuyana Washable Silk Wide-Leg Drawstring Pant ($248), Hereu Cala Large Canvas Tote ($465); Marc Fisher Block Heel Pump ($55)



S3E8: Chiantishire

Chiara Bonila Petite Robe Roos Floral Halter Neck Cocktail Dress in Peony Cerulean ($750). Warner Bros.

Vacationing in Tuscany looks good on Siobhan, right? In this episode, she embraces a more colorful palate that demands the viewer's (and ideally anyone but her husband Tom’s) attention as her personal life begins to unravel. Her romantic floral halter dress says, “look at me,” while also serving as a distraction from what’s really going on behind the scenes in her marriage. Again, wealth whispers…



Shop Similar: FARM Rio Full of Flowers Midi Dress ($220)



S3E7: Too Much Birthday

Monse Dress. Warner Bros.

Sarah Snook looks incredible in all things emerald green. The hue is perfect with her coloring, but also conveys so much about who her character, Shiv, is as an individual. To state the obvious, the entire Roy family is obsessed with money and envious of one another, and the costume department leans in on this motif by having Kendall and Shiv wear green during this episode. And, while the Monse dress worn to her brother’s birthday bash is unquestionably flattering — honestly, Shiv’s never looked better — it also speaks volumes about the power struggles at play.

Shop Similar: Banana Republic Eclipse Silk Midi Dress ($190)

S3E4: Lion in the Meadow

Club Monaco Top. Warner Bros.

An important element of quiet luxury is knowing when to splurge versus when to save. Case in point, Shiv’s maroon silk top is by Club Monaco. You can literally buy the same one. It’s a versatile layering piece that can work well under suit jackets or on its own with trousers, as shown here. Instead, her gold fob necklace, timepiece, and diamond stud earrings do the heavy lifting.

Shop Similar: Express Satin Crewneck Gramercy Tee ($44); Karine Sultan Long Link Necklace ($109); Nixon 'The Kensington' Round Bracelet Watch, 37mm ($175)



S3E1 Secession

Reiss Angelo top, Ray-Ban sunglasses. Warner Bros.



Now this is what it looks like to travel in style — no, we’re not just talking about the private jet — Shiv breezes past your average business class commuter in this summer suit with a subtle pattern, cream knit top, and classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. As for carry-on baggage? Let’s just say the Roys don’t need a matching luggage set to transport that.



Shop Similar: Wilfred Generation Blazer ($228); Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater ($128); Ray-Ban 58mm Aviator Sunglasses ($163)



S2E2 Vaulter

Suistudio Pants. Warner Bros.

The turtleneck that launched a thousand think pieces debuted in season two of Succession, where Shiv Roy abandons the ill-fitting Fair Isle knits and corduroy pants that comprised her wardrobe in season one in favor of the more corporate “businesswoman special” that she grows into throughout the rest of the series. Paired with plaid paper-bag waist trousers and her signature delicate jewelry, this scene will forever be known as the moment Shiv’s quiet luxury aesthetic entered the chat. Oh yeah, she also gets a great new haircut.

Shop Similar: Vince Essential Long Sleeve Turtleneck ($95); Anine Bing Carrie High-Rise Plaid Pants ($300); Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set ($108)

