You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist

Now that Memorial Day weekend is underway, we have no choice but to do some serious summer shopping. But if you’re not quite sure what fashion vibe you’re going for this season, we dug up some options for you. Personal shopper and stylist Elisabeth Kassab shared her top five trend predictions for summer 2023 with InStyle over email, and we found everything you need to get the looks on Amazon for under $50.

Kassab recommends “starting with three to five pieces that you can rewear all summer long.” That could be any combination of “a good white tee [or] tank, white linen pants, black thong sandals, a raffia bag, and some jewels,” she said. From there, you can add in statement pieces that speak to the season’s trends and make sense with the rest of your wardrobe.

So, without further ado, here are the top five trends taking over the fashion world this summer, according to a stylist:

Modern Minimalism

“Less is more” this season, according to Kassab, and that means investing in simple, well-fitting pieces you can wear on repeat. It doesn’t get more classic than a white button-down, and this Amazon Essentials poplin style is a great option. Made from 100 percent cotton, the shirt has a tailored fit with a single chest pocket and buttoned cuffs. For a casual yet chic outfit, wear it open over a basic tee with straight-leg jeans or denim cut-offs and sneakers, and for a dressier look, tuck it into a black mini skirt and finish it off with strappy heels.

European Summer

Kassab is convinced that “everybody is in their ‘European summer’ era” this year, whether you’re traveling across the Atlantic or not. “Linens are a staple” of the breezy, relaxed aesthetic, she added, and we found the cutest linen two-piece set for $43. It includes a flowy tank top with ruffled hemline and buttons down the back, as well as wide-leg, ankle-length pants with side pockets. It’s the perfect one-and-done outfit to have in your rotation this summer for those days when you just can’t figure out what to wear. Choose from 21 colors and sizes S through XXL.

Coastal Grandmother

The coastal grandmother trend is sticking around this summer, and you can expect to see “lots of pleated skirts, collared sweaters, and headbands,” Kassab said. To make the style a bit more warm weather-friendly, we found a knit V-neck tank top that comes in neutral tones, light blue, and dusty purple — AKA the ideal coastal color palette. It’s made from machine-washable cotton, and is designed to fit loosely for a lived-in, slouchy look. Style it with a pair of denim shorts and your new white button-down shirt on top for the ultimate oceanfront look.

Flat Wrap Sandals

Inspired by The Row’s summer 2023 collection, Kassab anticipates that sandals with “lots of straps and wrap details” will be popular this summer. This $40 lace-up pair from The Drop is the perfect way to try out the trend for less. Available in seven faux leather colors and patterns, the shoes have padded insoles, a few straps across the toes, and a wrap-around ankle tie with metal aglets on the tips. Plus, according to a reviewer, they’re “surprisingly comfortable.”

Rosette Details

The rosette renaissance is upon us, as three-dimensional floral details “have appeared in everything from necklaces [and swimwear] to sandals,” Kassab said. A simple way to try out the look is with a rosette-adorned tank, like this halter style that’s on sale for $15. Available in five colors, the cropped shirt has two flowers on the left strap with fabric hanging down, along with a tie around the neck. Wear it with jeans, shorts, a mini skirt, trousers — you name it, it works.

