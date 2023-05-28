You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist

And you can shop them all for less than $50 at Amazon.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Summer fashion trends
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Now that Memorial Day weekend is underway, we have no choice but to do some serious summer shopping. But if you’re not quite sure what fashion vibe you’re going for this season, we dug up some options for you. Personal shopper and stylist Elisabeth Kassab shared her top five trend predictions for summer 2023 with InStyle over email, and we found everything you need to get the looks on Amazon for under $50. 

Kassab recommends “starting with three to five pieces that you can rewear all summer long.” That could be any combination of “a good white tee [or] tank, white linen pants, black thong sandals, a raffia bag, and some jewels,” she said. From there, you can add in statement pieces that speak to the season’s trends and make sense with the rest of your wardrobe. 

So, without further ado, here are the top five trends taking over the fashion world this summer, according to a stylist:

Modern Minimalism

“Less is more” this season, according to Kassab, and that means investing in simple, well-fitting pieces you can wear on repeat. It doesn’t get more classic than a white button-down, and this Amazon Essentials poplin style is a great option. Made from 100 percent cotton, the shirt has a tailored fit with a single chest pocket and buttoned cuffs. For a casual yet chic outfit, wear it open over a basic tee with straight-leg jeans or denim cut-offs and sneakers, and for a dressier look, tuck it into a black mini skirt and finish it off with strappy heels. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $25); amazon.com

European Summer

Kassab is convinced that “everybody is in their ‘European summer’ era” this year, whether you’re traveling across the Atlantic or not. “Linens are a staple” of the breezy, relaxed aesthetic, she added, and we found the cutest linen two-piece set for $43. It includes a flowy tank top with ruffled hemline and buttons down the back, as well as wide-leg, ankle-length pants with side pockets. It’s the perfect one-and-done outfit to have in your rotation this summer for those days when you just can’t figure out what to wear. Choose from 21 colors and sizes S through XXL. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits

Amazon

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

Coastal Grandmother

The coastal grandmother trend is sticking around this summer, and you can expect to see “lots of pleated skirts, collared sweaters, and headbands,” Kassab said. To make the style a bit more warm weather-friendly, we found a knit V-neck tank top that comes in neutral tones, light blue, and dusty purple — AKA the ideal coastal color palette. It’s made from machine-washable cotton, and is designed to fit loosely for a lived-in, slouchy look. Style it with a pair of denim shorts and your new white button-down shirt on top for the ultimate oceanfront look. 

The Drop Women's Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Flat Wrap Sandals

Inspired by The Row’s summer 2023 collection, Kassab anticipates that sandals with “lots of straps and wrap details” will be popular this summer. This $40 lace-up pair from The Drop is the perfect way to try out the trend for less. Available in seven faux leather colors and patterns, the shoes have padded insoles, a few straps across the toes, and a wrap-around ankle tie with metal aglets on the tips. Plus, according to a reviewer, they’re “surprisingly comfortable.” 

The Drop Women's Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Rosette Details

The rosette renaissance is upon us, as three-dimensional floral details “have appeared in everything from necklaces [and swimwear] to sandals,” Kassab said. A simple way to try out the look is with a rosette-adorned tank, like this halter style that’s on sale for $15. Available in five colors, the cropped shirt has two flowers on the left strap with fabric hanging down, along with a tie around the neck. Wear it with jeans, shorts, a mini skirt, trousers — you name it, it works. 

SAFRISIOR Women Mesh Rosette Tie Back Crop Halter Top

Amazon

Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $17); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

shoppers with "crepey" "sagging" skin have seen "amazing" results with this on-sale tightening cream
Shoppers With “Sagging” Skin Have Seen “Noticeable” Results With This On-Sale Tightening Cream
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks âFullerâ and âAbsolutely Gorgeousâ Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks “Fuller” and “Absolutely Gorgeous” Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Jeans Tout
The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Out of 30,500+ Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
J.Crew's Memorial Day Sale Is On, and You Can Enjoy Up to 60% Off Over 2,400+ Styles
J.Crew Quietly Dropped a Memorial Day Fashion Sale With Up to 60% Off 2,400+ Summer Styles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Westman Ateleier celeb skincare sale
Hollywood’s Go-To Makeup Brand Used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cameron Diaz, and Martha Stewart Is on Rare Sale
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks âFullerâ and âAbsolutely Gorgeousâ Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks “Fuller” and “Absolutely Gorgeous” Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Tory Burch ballet flats, Coach bag, and Mara Hoffman dress
7 Fashion and Beauty Splurges I'm Finally Buying While They're Up to 58% Off This Weekend
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Denim Midi Skirt "A Rare Find" and A "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy and Comfortable Denim Skirt Is a "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Eyelet Two-Piece Set Is All I Want to Wear This Summer
Kate Middleton Mary Janes
Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy
Amazonâs Epic 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale Has Discounts on LâOreal, Drybar, and Mario Badescu for Up to 50% Off
Amazon Is Having a Surprise 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale, and It’s Full of Best-Selling Products Starting at $8
M.Gemi Memorial Day Sale
The Italian Shoe Brand That’s an Open Secret in Hollywood Dropped a Massive Memorial Day Sale
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
dr. brandt microdermabrasion
This Glow-Inducing Exfoliator Is Like Professional Microdermabrasion in a Tube — and It’s 30% Off
I Just Bought This Easy-To-Style Summer Staple For Casual Outings
Denim Overalls Are a Summer Staple, and I’m Buying This On-Sale Amazon Style Loved by 5,000+ Shoppers
Target Memorial Day Fashion Roundup
Target’s Memorial Day Sale Has Comfy Sandals, Flowy Dresses, and More Summer Fashion for Up to 67% Off