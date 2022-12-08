A Stylist Revealed the Winter Sweater Trends That'll Be Huge in 2023 — and You Can Get Them at Amazon

Pumpkin spice lattes, football, and best of all, sweater weather, have officially touched down. Sweaters are a classic fall to winter staple, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself adding one, two, or even 10 (can you ever have too many sweaters?) to your collection this year. But if you’re not sure which knit tops to invest in this season, fear not; we tapped stylist Alisa Frederico to learn about the 10 sweater trends taking over the fashion world this winter.

Everything from bright-colored pullovers to Y2K-inspired cardigans to sophisticated collared styles made Frederico’s trends list. And the best part is that you can shop affordable options in each trend category right from Amazon. Read on for all the details you need to know before beginning your next Amazon fashion winter shopping spree.

Shop Stylist-Approved Sweater Trends:

Hot Pink Statement: MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Sweater

Believe it or not, hot pink is still all the rage. “When I talked about neons and hot pinks two years ago, in my head, I thought, ‘this will be such an in and out thing,’” Frederico said. “But, hot pink is still holding strong … you’re still seeing hits of hot everywhere.” While historically, brighter colors are reserved for the summer months, don’t be afraid to wear bold neons this season. This statement turtleneck offers a simple way to ease into the trend, while staying cozy and comfortable.

Preppy in Y2K: Zaful Argyle Cardigan

“The ‘90s vibe, collegiate varsity, [or] traditional-looking, kind of preppy sweater is very relevant,” Frederico said. This argyle cardigan channels that Y2K trend, thanks to its classic button-up style and preppy pattern. Perfectly cropped, the sweater will look great with your favorite high-rise jeans to complete the outfit.

Cropped Sweater: Vlojelry Cropped Boxy Cardigan

“I love crops because it’s still about the high-rise pants,” Frederico said. Try out the trend with this short cardigan that comes in both floral patterns and solid colors. Bonus tip: Even if your top isn’t cropped, you can create the illusion that it is by folding the bottom part of your shirt into a sports bra or regular bra. You can play around and adjust the length of how cropped the sweater is based on how much it’s tucked into the bra.

Simple Turtleneck: Lynwitkui Chunky Turtleneck

If you don’t have a black turtleneck yet, this is your sign to grab one. “It’s my one staple piece forever,” Frederico exclaimed. “You can wear it in so many different ways, but it’s such a classy piece that is tried and true and never goes out of fashion.” Pair this chunky black turtleneck with jeans and booties for the ultimate cute-and-casual look this holiday season.

Sweater Vest: Hotapei Cable-Knit Sweater Vest

A knit vest, like this cable-knit style, is a must-have transitional piece. It’s comfortable, breathable, and can be styled in a multitude of ways. Frederico recommends layering the sweater vest over a white collared shirt or a thin turtleneck, and finishing off the look with a faux-leather skirt, tights, and block heels.

Two-Piece Sweater Set: Daily Ritual Cardigan and Crop Top Sweater Set

Two seasons ago, cardigan sets made a fashion comeback and have yet to leave the scene, Frederico explained. This two-piece set from Daily Ritual comes with a cropped, high-low cardigan and a matching V-neck tank top, each made from the same ultra soft blend of acrylic and nylon. And the best part is you can either wear the pieces together or separately with other items in your wardrobe.

Collared Sweater: The Drop Meena Loose Fit Open Collar Pullover Sweater

A collared sweater, like this pullover from The Drop, is a sophisticated staple that belongs in every wardrobe. For a casual look, pair the sweater with leggings, combat boots, and a puffer jacket. And if you’re heading into the office, dress up the collared top with trousers, loafers, and a wool peacoat.

Embellished Sweater: Blooming Jelly Chunky Embellished Turtleneck Sweater

If you’re looking for an easy way to get in the holiday spirit this winter, an embellished sweater is about to become your best friend. Frederico said that “cool details,” like the pearls on this turtleneck sweater, can elevate even the most basic of items. Plus, this sweater not only features pearls, but also geometric stitching, making it the perfect elegant-yet-bold top for a variety of occasions.

Mustard Moment: Zesica Waffle-Knit Henley Pullover

For a casual, day-time outfit, consider spicing up your favorite leggings or jeans with a mustard-colored top. “You’re seeing a lot of mustard [this season],” Frederico said. “Mustard yellow and olive green are always holding strong.” Try out the trend with this waffle-knit sweater that comes in a statement-making mustard, along with 14 other colors.

Bold Patterns: Zaful Bohemian Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater

Bold and distinct patterns will be seen a lot this winter, according to Frederico. With its colorful striped pattern and cropped silhouette, this statement sweater would look great with a pair of high-waisted jeans and lug-sole Chelsea boots. Finish off the look with a faux-shearling jacket, and you’re left with an effortlessly cool vibe.

