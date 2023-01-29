10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas

When it comes to winter jackets, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of options to browse through, and it can be difficult to narrow it down. Whether you go for a statement puffer like Emily Ratajkowski or an oversized leather moment like Selena Gomez, each winter brings new styles to try. So, if you’re not sure what to shop from the season’s biggest outerwear trends, we’ve got you covered with advice from industry experts.

To guide you through the process, we tapped Desiree Miranda, a New York City-based stylist and personal shopper, Leena Alsulaiman, a stylist and style coach based in San Francisco, and Maggie Gillette, a stylist and co-founder of The Lingerie Selection, a luxury fashion trade show. Based on the stylists’ recommendations, we rounded up the 10 biggest jacket trends of the season — among them are various colors, fabrics, and lengths. Below, shop Amazon jackets by trend category:



Winter White: Orolay Mid-Length Down Jacket

An age-old fashion rule is to not wear white between Labor Day and Memorial Day, but times have changed. White winter jackets are on-trend, like this puffer coat from Orolay. “This year we are seeing a lot of winter white looks,” Miranda said. “Invest in a white winter coat, and you’ll be feeling like a fashion ‘It’ girl all season long.”

This jacket is both water- and wind-resistant and can be styled up or down, depending on the look you’re trying to achieve. Miranda suggests adding some colorful accessories to the all-white look to spice it up a bit.

Oversized Jacket: Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

When it comes to oversized jackets, Priyanka Chopra has been spotted wearing the warm winter trend numerous times. “Oversized coats are one of the biggest trends of the season,” Gillette said. “The bold shapes create dramatic looks that help you stand out, and they feel very sophisticated.”

Opt for an oversized jacket like this long teddy coat from Ugg that stops right below the knee and has a simple button-down closure. It can be styled with loungewear for a cozy winter look or elevated with a pair of boots and gloves. Plus, the pockets are lined with soft fleece for extra warmth.

Puffer: Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket

Celebs like Kendall Jenner know a high-quality puffer jacket when they see one, and our stylists say the billowy style is back this winter. “Puffer jackets are still around and here to stay, since they are both functional and easy to style,” Miranda said.

This Levi’s puffer jacket has a vegan leather exterior, down-alternative filling, and faux shearling lining along the collar and sleeves for extra warmth. It’s ideal for casual daily wear, whether to the ice skating rink or a local coffee shop to get some work done.

Cozy Down: Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket

Down-filled jackets are one of the top winter jacket styles of 2023, and they’re not going anywhere — even Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of her own. “Down is so durable and warm,” Miranda said, adding “this will be your everyday piece for even the coldest of days, including snow days.”

This machine-washable Eddie Bauer jacket is filled with down insulation to protect you from harsh winter weather. Its high neckline thwarts off the brisk wind chill and traps heat inside for ideal comfort. Additionally, there are zip-lined pockets to securely stow away small, everyday essentials.

Wool Overcoat: Calvin Klein Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat

Alsulaiman raves about the benefits of wool — not only to keep you warm, but also to last you many years. “Wool is an excellent option as it is lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, keeping you warm and dry in wet weather,” she said. Even celebrities like Katie Holmes have a wool coat they won’t leave the house without, so you know it’s the real deal.

This Calvin Klein jacket combines wool and cashmere together for a chic and sophisticated look meant to keep you warm in the coldest temperatures. It can be styled with an all-black outfit for a classy look, or paired with knee-high boots for a more fashionable flair.

Belted Trench: Guess Double-Breasted Trench Coat

You can’t go wrong with a classic trench coat, and Selena Gomez knows that, too. Gillette said “Trench coats are… a great addition to your closet because they never go out of style, and their neutral color goes with everything.” This double-breasted Guess trench features a belted closure, creating the option for a cinched waist, and two zippered pockets on the front.

Bomber: Dickies Quilted Bomber Jacket

When it comes to winter coats, bomber jackets usually aren’t the first to come to mind — but they should be. “You can opt for a short-waisted style or a longer, more oversized look depending on which style will be most flattering,” Miranda said.

Bomber jackets are a way to stay warm without sacrificing style. With a polyester fill, this Dickies option is ideal for layering over a flannel or cozy sweater — or perhaps under a more oversized coat. The best part? It’s water-repellent, so if it rains or snows, you’ll stay dry all day long.

Shearling Covered Style: Bellivera Faux Fur Coat

According to Miranda, shearling (and faux shearling) jackets are having a moment, given that celebs like Kate Hudson have hopped on board the winter trend. This faux fur-covered jacket features a comfortable hood, cozy sleeves, and two hidden pockets on the sides. It’s designed to be worn with slacks, leggings, or even over a dress for additional warmth during the cold winter months.

Parka: Columbia Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

Parkas are especially perfect for their longer hemlines, offering more coverage and warmth. Gillette notes parkas are popular for winter because not only are they practical, they’ll also make you feel more polished and pulled together. With omni-heat technology, this Columbia jacket keeps you warm by amplifying your own body heat, while remaining breathable. Plus, it has convenient pockets and a detachable hood, so you can wear the jacket multiple ways.

Puffy Parka: Steve Madden Mid-Length Puffer Parka Coat

According to Alsulaiman, puffer parkas combine the best of both worlds into one winter jacket, blending the fluffy fill of a puffer with the length of a parka to provide optimal warmth when the temperature drops; even stars like Reese Witherspoon understand the power of a puffy parka to keep you warm. This mid-length Steve Madden jacket easily zips up and is insulated, making it ideal for those chilly days out on the town.

