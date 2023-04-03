50-Year-Old Fans of This Wrinkle-Blurring Primer Call It a “Secret Weapon” Against Aging Skin

It’s formulated to instantly fill in fine lines.

Strivectin Sale
Strivectin.

Few skincare products deliver instant gratification, especially those that are formulated to reduce wrinkles. However, StriVectin’s Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer is an exception, according to shoppers; the product, which straddles skincare and makeup, is formulated to blur facial lines and supply smoother skin in mere seconds. 

The primer functions as a skin-enhancing, wrinkle-diffusing makeup base made specifically for mature skin. Infused with skincare ingredients like vitamin E and niacin (which work to improve smoothness and strengthen the skin barrier), the formula fills in wrinkles instantly and, consequently, prevents foundation from settling into facial crevices. The result: A smooth, non-cakey foundation finish that lasts all day. And thanks to its skin-nourishing formula, the primer also supports a healthier-looking complexion over time.

StriVectin Skin Primers

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

A tiny bit of product goes a long way. The brand suggests applying “a pea-sized amount,” which rings true with shoppers. “It takes the tiniest amount to get results,” said one, who added the tube “lasts a long time,” making it a good value. And, despite its ability to physically “fill in” wrinkles, the primer is actually lightweight and breathable on skin, per the brand. The secret is what the StriVectin calls “optical blurring microspheres,” which diffuse the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles without feeling heavy or occlusive on the skin. Devoid of noticeable shimmer, the primer delivers a seamless matte finish. If glow is more your thing, consider the brand’s similarly age-fighting illuminating primer, which does feature a subtle, light-reflecting sheen. (It contains SPF and just so happens to be on sale!)

Shoppers with mature skin confirm StriVectin’s wrinkle-blurring primer does precisely what it claims. “It prevents makeup from settling into the crease lines making them less apparent,” said one reviewer. A 56-year-old shopper said “it minimizes pores and fine lines,” and even dubbed it their “secret weapon against age.”  Others raved that “it really does hide wrinkles…and makes you look younger,” and that it leaves skin smooth. A final reviewer asserted that the primer “takes about [five to six] years off a mature face.” 

Shop StriVectin’s wrinkle-blurring primer beloved by shoppers with mature skin at Amazon.

