Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Neck-Tightening Cream Makes Their Skin Look "Decades Younger"

Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 01:30PM

My mom, who’s often mistaken for being 20 years younger than her actual age, has asserted the importance of neck care for years. It wasn’t until I turned 30 that I began to listen, and — similar to her sunscreen soliloquies I’d ignored in my teens, I’m wishing I’d have heeded her advice sooner. Recent research for an effective anti-aging neck cream has led me to an Amazon shopper-favorite, Strivectin’s TL Advanced Light Tightening Neck Cream, which fulfills most of the qualities one should look for in a neck product, per dermatologist advice. Moreover, it’s Amazon’s Choice in the neck and décolletage cream category. 

Known for clinical-grade, science-backed anti-aging formulas, Strivectin is priced commensurately (read: hardly cheap). For a limited time, however, many of its hero products, including the neck cream I’ve been eyeing, are discounted at Amazon for Prime Day. 

Amazon Prime Day STriVectin TL Advanced Light Tightening Neck Cream

Amazon

Strivectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream is a smoothing, rich moisturizer designed to reduce telltale signs of aging on the neck, including fine lines, discoloration, and dryness-induced crepiness.

The formula adds much-needed hydration to an area that, as Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, MD, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon previously told InStyle, “has fewer sebaceous glands,” and, consequently, “doesn't get the benefit of the natural oils from the glands to moisturize itself.” 

In Strivectin’s neck cream, hydrating hyaluronic acid plumps fine lines on contact, while anti-aging actives fend off fine lines. With continued use, the cream tightens skin and softens, per the brand. Shoppers are in agreement.

According to a shopper who says they’ll use the cream “forever,” it makes skin “look decades younger,” thanks to an “amazing” tightening effect. Other shoppers echo similar sentiments: According to someone in their late 60s, the cream has “delayed the aging process” so much, they’ve been mistaken for someone in their early 50s. Another, a 60-year-old shopper, says their “neck is so much tighter,” while another reviewer, also in their 60s, notes the cream makes skin visibly more “soft and youthful.”

Finally, one impressed reviewer, who calls the cream amazing, says it “blew [their] mind” with its noticeable skin-smoothing results after just three days of use. Pricey as it may be, shoppers conclude that it’s “worth the investment.” This is especially true right now — and not for much longer — while it’s 30 percent off for Prime Day. 

Shop the skin-tightening, clinical-grade anti-aging neck cream beloved by shoppers and brimming with dermatologist-approved anti-agers while it’s on sale for a limited time at Amazon during Prime Day. 

