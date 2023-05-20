Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023’s Biggest Bikini Trend

Shop the itty-bitty, Hollywood-loved style starting at $21.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on May 20, 2023

Being from Southern California, one of my favorite things to do is lounge under the sun (wearing plenty of sunscreen, of course). Simply wearing a swimsuit all day brightens my mood, and fortunately, summer 2023 is filled with enough swimwear trends that’ll last me the entire season — but there’s one particular style celebrities like Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore are loving that just may take the cake. The style in question? Itty bitty string bikinis.  

8 String Bikinis to Shop for Summer 2023:

String bikinis are nothing new, as they’ve been staples in the swim industry since Louis Réard invented the design in the 1940s. Eighty-two years later, the risqué style is still majorly in thanks to its sexy and flattering silhouette. Even better, the adjustable ties help mold the suit to your body, which allows you to find the ideal fit while eliminating unnecessary (and dare I say, annoying) tan lines. But the comfort string bikinis offer is one of the greatest reasons the barely-there swimwear has stuck around so long; the minimal fabric allows your skin to breathe, fits correctly in all of the right places, and eliminates the risk of wedgies that cheeky and full-coverage bottoms often bring.

Tons of celebrities seem to understand the draw of string bikinis, as Dua Lipa, Heidi Klum, and Camila Cabello have all worn the pool-side ensemble this year. Personally when I think of string bikinis, I think of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. She recently showed up on my Instagram feed wearing a little red two-piece; the set was from Frankie’s Bikinis, a brand she recently joined forces with. There are plenty of affordable lookalikes on Amazon, too: My favorite is this $27 Suvimuga suit; the fire red option is a pretty spot-on ensemble compared to Anderson’s, and it comes in sizes XS to XXL. It even has more than 7,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper calling it the “best bathing suit” they’ve ever owned.

Women Two Piece Swimsuit Sexy Swimwear Halter String Triangle Bikini Sets

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Much like Anderson, Demi Moore can’t stop wearing the itty bitty bikini; she’s reached for the same leopard swimsuit twice in the last two months. Emily Ratajkowski has also opted for a printed bikini — she wore a bright paisley-printed suit during a beach day with her son this month. A printed string bikini is a fun way to hop on the trend; this Nordstrom find from Edikted mimics Ratajkowski’s aesthetic while offering a contrasting trim and super high-cut bottoms. I have a feeling you’ll be the best dressed on the beach with this set. 

Paisley Triangle Bikini Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $34; nordstrom.com

Paisley Print Bikini Bottoms

Nordstrom

Shop now: $34; nordstrom.com

You can make the look even spicier by taking a cue from Kendall Jenner, who wore a ruffle knit string bikini recently. This $30 set from Solyhux provides a similar look thanks to its ruched material and ruffle trimming. The style comes in 34 shades, including mauve, black, and gray. As a bonus, all sets come with a mesh sarong to really tie the look together.    

SOLY HUX Women's 3 Piece Swimsuits Triangle Bikini Set Bathing Suits with Mesh Cover Up Beach Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Whether you want to make like Jenner and her frilly suit or add a bit of vibrant red to your beach day like Anderson, you’re sure to be on point this summer. Even better is knowing your string bikini of choice will be in for years to come — they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

