Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Stick Minimizes Pores “Like a Dream” and Keeps Skin Shine-Free “All Day”

It’s mattifying enough for NYFW models.

By
Olivia Hanson
Olivia Hanson
Olivia Hanson is a NYC-based editor and writer. She covers all things beauty and celebrities.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 @ 12:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Easy-To-Use Blurring Primer Stick Is What Kept Models From Looking Oily On The Runway At NYFW
Photo:

Mark Grgurich

While beauty looks and fashion week trends change from season to season, one thing that never goes out of style is having a visibly smooth, shine-free complexion. The best way to ensure an oil-free face? A primer specifically suited for oily skin that makes your face look like a real-life beauty filter. Stila’s All About the Blur Instant Blurring Stick was the unofficial primer of NYFW, keeping models’ faces perfectly blurred and mattified from the runway through the after parties.

Aside from prepping the skin and prolonging the wear time of makeup like a traditional primer, the formula’s blurring properties minimize the appearance of pores and imperfections. It’s also healthy for the skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid, plus vitamin E-rich sunflower extract to strengthen the skin barrier and rice bran extract to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles.  

All About The Blur Instant Blurring Stick

Ulta

Shop now: $30; ulta.com and nordstrom.com

The Stila primer was used backstage at multiple NYFW shows like L’Agence, Sergio Huson, and Bronx and Banco, keeping models' faces looking naturally flawless thanks to its use in two applications: for pre-makeup prep and as a post-makeup touch-up to mattify wherever the face appears too shiny. It has a smooth, creamy formula that easily melts into the skin, but leaves a flawless finish without looking chalky. And best of all, it leaves doesn’t  white cast, which is what makes it particularly great for touch-ups because it won’t ruin your makeup. 

But the blur stick is loved beyond NYFW, as shoppers love its effectiveness as well. In fact, according to one Ulta shopper, the primer “really blurs” their large pore areas and “does not make [makeup look] cakey, or break foundation apart.” Another reviewer on the brand’s website called the All About the Blur Instant Blurring Stick “the best primer I have ever used,” noting it “works like a dream” and “lasts all day.”   

Additionally the stick’s tube-like packaging makes it easy to apply on the go and target specific areas of the face — though the formula is also available in a pumpable liquid version. Purchase the primer stick at Ulta and Nordstrom for $30.  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves âHair Shinyâ and Makes âGrays Sparkleâ
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves “Hair Shiny” and Makes “Grays Sparkle”
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a $635 Pair of White Sneakers, but We Found Similar Options Starting at $35
Tory Burch Has the Most Impressive Bag Deals â and They're Up to 52% Off Now
10 Designer Bags a Fashion Editor Is Shopping From Tory Burch's Secret Sale for Up to 52% Off
Related Articles
Peace Out Sale
The Best-Selling Pimple Patches That Heal Blemishes in Just 6 Hours Are on Rare Sale
Ce Ferulic
If You Splurge on 1 Skincare Product, Make It This Universally Adored Anti-Aging Serum
true botanicals sale
Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only
Julia Fox Red Hair Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Debuted Fire-Engine Red Hair and Matching Eyebrows in a Sheer Jersey at Fashion Week
Defined Natural-Looking Eyebrows
My Defined but Natural-Looking Brows Are Thanks to This $3 Pencil — and 18,000 Other People Love It, Too
These Two Restoring Body Treatments Single Handedly Transformed My Skin
My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter
Dr. Brandt Lip Plumper
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Lip Plumper on the Market, and This Option Mimics the Results of a Lip Injection
Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other
lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them? - how to apply primer on face
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them?
Kate Hudson Michael Kors Fashion Show
Kate Hudson's Leg Stole the Spotlight at the Michael Kors Fashion Show
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Uses These Exact Lip Liner and Lipstick Combinations, According to Her Makeup Artist
When to Layer Under-Eye Filler & When to Dissolve It, According to Experts
When to Dissolve Filler, According to Experts
e.l.f. Halo Glow Amazon
I Use This Best-Selling $14 Skin Tint Every Day for a Dewy, Glowing Complexion
Lola Tung -Coach Fall 2023 Fashion Show
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung Is Ready to Try Coach's Fall 2023 Bag Trick
Haley Lu Richardson - Kate Spade Fall 2023
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Says Her Parents Almost Named Her "Green"