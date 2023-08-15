Stevie Nicks Finally Gave 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Her Blessing

While much of the world was deeply invested in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six earlier this year, it appears that the series finally caught the attention of one Stevie Nicks, who gave the show — and the cast —her stamp of approval. In an Instagram post that went up today, the legendary Fleetwood Mac songstress praised the show's approach to storytelling. For anyone unfamiliar with the series and its source material, Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, it's a story that's loosely based on the trials and tribulations of Fleetwood Mac (or, depending on who you ask, a play-by-play retelling of what went on in the band).

Nicks explained — with a photo from the show — that she actually watched the show twice and mentioned that it "brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story." She also mentioned lead actress Riley Keough and ended her message with a sweet shoutout to Christine McVie, her bandmate that passed away in 2022.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," Nicks wrote. "It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue ..."



Reese Witherspoon, who produced the series, was quick to jump into the comments, writing, "Oh my stars, Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!"

While Nicks is hoping for more, there's no news yet on whether or not there will be more from the show.

Scott Neustadter, the show's co-creator, told Variety that he's ready for whenever Amazon decides to keep the show going.

"It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor for hours about where we think we could take this next," he said. "It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future."

