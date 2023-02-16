These Popular Steve Madden Sneakers Feel Like “Walking on Air” — and They’re on Sale at Amazon

They’re equal parts comfortable and stylish.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Steve Madden Sneakers Sale
Amazon.

When it comes to buying sneakers, you often have to prioritize either comfort or style. Your cushiest shoes might not be the best-looking, while your most stylish pair may give you blisters after a few hours of wear. So, what if we told you that Amazon shoppers found a pair that checked off both boxes? The Steve Madden Maxima Sneakers are equal parts “fashionable and comfortable,” according to a shopper, and the blush colorway is now on sale for $74 at Amazon. 

Available in 34 other colors and patterns, the popular sneakers have a knit upper with a lace-up closure and rhinestone details, along with fabric-lined insoles and chunky, rubber outsoles. The shoes also have a pull-tab on the back for easy on-and-off and snug sock-liners to keep your feet in place. For the most comfortable fit, the brand recommends ordering a size up.

Steve Madden Women's Maxima Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $74 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Given their versatility, the Steve Madden sneakers will go with a wide range of outfits. Wear them for a workout with a matching set and a crewneck pullover, throw them on for a casual outing with jeans and a sweater, or dress them up with a midi dress and structured blazer. As many of our favorite supermodels have proven over the past couple of years, sneakers truly go with everything. 

Nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a five-star rating, while more than 700 left glowing reviews. According to one shopper, the shoes feel like “walking on air,” since they’re “not only pretty, but so very comfortable.” Another reviewer confirmed they’re “not clunky or heavy and are flattering to the foot,” while a third person summed up the sneakers as “eye-catching, dazzling, and comfortable all in one pair of shoes.”

A new pair of sneakers is always a good idea, especially when they have tons of positive reviews to back them up. Shop more colors of the Steve Madden Maxima Sneakers on Amazon, below, including another on-sale hue

Steve Madden Women's Maxima Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $95 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Steve Madden Women's Maxima Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

