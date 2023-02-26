I Walked 9 Miles in These Heeled, Knee-High Boots That Are Comfortable Enough for All-Day Wear

They’re practically trip-proof.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I Have Flimsy Ankles, But Can Walk for Miles In These Sky-High Platform Boots
Photo:

Getty Images

Despite being 5’9” and uncoordinated, one of my passions in life is wearing impractically high-heeled shoes. The main issue with this is not the inevitability of falling over, or even the unwanted attention that comes from collapsing in public, but the strain it puts on my weak, wobbly ankles. This being said, I’m not one to give up on my dreams, and have thus spent the last couple of years steadily building a collection of heeled boots that I can trust to keep me upright.

My Sorel booties and Jeffrey Campbell platforms rank among the best. However, I recently stumbled upon a classic pair I can walk in comfortably for hours: the Steve Madden Ally Knee-High Boots. Upon first glance, the primary draw of these shoes was their timeless silhouette. Hitting just below the knee, these leather boots look great over tight-fitting jeans and under wide-leg pants, and complement pretty much any length of skirt. They’re neither too chunky nor too narrow, and best of all: feature a nearly 4-inch-tall block heel that’s almost trip-proof. 

Steve Madden Lizah Boot

Zappos

Shop now: $142—$190; amazon.com, zappos.com, and nordstrom.com

No matter how uneven the sidewalk gets or how awkwardly I start leaning to one side, the heel’s thick, solid shaft compensates for the imbalance in weight. What’s more, the textile lining remains stiff from toe to ankle before taking on a soft, stretchy feel around the calf, a feature that stabilizes my feet and keeps my ankle from rolling. To really put these to the test, I decided to wear these boots for a Sunday of intense walking. At the start of my morning, I rushed two miles over a bridge to meet a friend, followed by hours of wandering from thrift shop to thrift shop until the sun set. By the time I got home, I’d walked nine miles without taking a single stumble. 

To my fellow flimsy-ankled girlies who just want to be a little taller, I can’t recommend these enough. Shop them starting at $142 from Amazon, Zappos, and Nordstrom to give them a try.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers with "Fine Lines and Wrinkles" Say this Jamie lee Curtis-Used Concealer is "perfect for mature skin"
Shoppers With “Mature Skin” Can’t Stop Raving About This Concealer Jamie Lee Curtis Uses
This Vitamin C-Infused Skin Tint
This Vitamin C-Infused Skin Tint Makes It Look Like I Don’t Have Pores, Hyperpigmentation, or Redness
Eyeshadow Primer Mature Lids
People Say This $19, Crease-Preventing Eyeshadow Primer Is "Great for Old Lids"
Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
This Simple $20 Shirt Hack Solves a Common Style Problem, and It's Skyrocketing in Sales
This Simple $20 Shirt Hack Solves a Common Style Problem, and It's Skyrocketing in Sales on Amazon
30 Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
The 30 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $47 Steve Madden Boots to $39 Calvin Klein Pants
Second Skin Undies Review
I Found the Next Best Thing to Going Commando: These Ultra-Stretchy Undies That Feel Like Nothing
Mgemi Sneaker Exclusive
The Italian Shoe Brand Celebs Love Has a New, Ultra-Comfy Dad Sneaker That InStyle Readers Can Shop First
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
Hunter Schafer Prada
Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes
Almost Every Celebrity Owns a Pair of These Super Controversial Shoes â and Theyâre on Mega Sale Right Now
The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Section â and It Includes Meghan Markleâs Rain Jacket
J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat
LOTD 2/17: Katy Perry
Katy Perry Is on Board With This Controversial Y2K Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
Amazon Designer Outlet Presidents' Day Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Has Major Presidents’ Day Deals on Top-Rated Fashion for Up to 89% Off
Nordstrom winter sale
7 Deals a Fashion Editor Can’t Resist From Nordstrom’s Massive Winter Sale for Up to 84% Off