Oprah’s Favorite Jewelry Brand Starts at Just $12 on Amazon

Sterling Forever’s advent calendar made it onto her Favorite Things list this year.

Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Published on November 11, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I’ve harbored what can only be considered an earring obsession for as long as I can remember. To date, I own over 200 pairs of earrings, and you’d think I’d be done buying more, but that day never seems to arrive — especially when Oprah recommends super cute, versatile and affordable jewelry.

Like everyone else, when Oprah speaks, I take notes. Amongst the fun fashion items in the mogul’s Favorite Things list for 2022, she included Sterling Forever’s Five Days of Hoops Advent Box Set. The brand behind the earrings gift set — which Oprah said are “fabulous to wear” — makes a ton of other sterling silver and gold-plated jewelry that’s not only pretty, but very affordable — prices start at just $12 on Amazon. Here are a few customer-loved pieces from the brand I can’t resist adding to my cart:

First up is obviously the Five Days of Hoops Advent Box. While the box rings up at a fairly impressive $200, it does include five pairs of hoop earrings, so they’re only $40 each. The box is a present in itself, with different colored drawers that you open every day to reveal a new pair of gleaming, hypoallergenic gold hoops. Each pair is unique, from croissant-shaped domes and micro-huggies to a thin twisted rope design. I’m already envisioning all the different outfits I can put together featuring these hoops for fall and winter. Is it wrong that I want to buy this advent calendar for myself instead of waiting to see if I receive it as a gift?

Sterling Forever - Five Days of Hoops Advent Box

Amazon

Shop now: $200; amazon.com

My motto is, you can never have too many pairs of hoop earrings. And when it comes to these Resin Hoop Earrings, I definitely want to purchase multiple pairs. These hoops are striking and eye-catching without feeling too over the top. There are six different colors to choose from, including three types of tortoiseshell, bold red, and vibrant turquoise (my personal favorite). Depending on the color, they come with either a hinge closure or post back, both of which are secure, and finished off with 14K gold-plated brass detailing. Amazon shoppers said they “look fantastic,” are “very lightweight,” and “a major hit.” At just $12 a pair, I’ll definitely be stocking up.

Sterling Forever - 50mm Resin Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Looking to ward off bad energy with an extra dash of good luck? Why not multiply it with Sterling Forever’s Evil Eye Ring Set. The set includes three midi-rings made with gold-plated brass and enamel and features the evil eye symbol in three colors— dark blue, white, and pale blue. The slender bands are designed to be worn together or individually and are available in ring sizes 6 to 9. Amazon shoppers said they’re “very pretty” and “good quality.”

Sterling Forever - Evil Eye Ring Set of 3

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

No matter how old I get, I still love seeing my name or initials on anything from mugs to key rings. It just always gives me a little thrill. So the brand’s Initial Bar Necklace definitely gets my heart racing, thanks to its delicate design and subtle initial monogram at one corner. I also love that the 16-inch chain has a 2-inch extender, so it can be adjusted to be worn with a variety of different necklines. I’m not alone in liking it, either, as Amazon reviewers said it’s “the perfect size and length,” “simple and cute,” and “dainty, yet sturdy.” While some letters are currently sold out, the necklace is available in multiple letters in choice of sterling silver or 14k gold plate. I added the silver “J” to my cart faster than you can say “Jamie.”

Sterling Forever - Initial Bar Necklace

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Shop more of Sterling Forever’s offerings on Amazon, here.

