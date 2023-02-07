Stephanie Meyer Just Promised Two More 'Twilight' Books

It's been a long time since the world of Twilight got an update, but in news that's sure to make every fan rush to re-read their collections, Stephanie Meyer said that we should all be ready for a return to Forks. USA Today reports that Meyer is working on two more additions to the Twilight saga. She even went as far as saying that she's already started to work on them, though there are few details on exactly what that means and whether or not the new novels would include more time with Edward and Bella.

“I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it's there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new,” she said. She also explained that she's working on some world-building before she dives head-first into the characters and places that we all know and love, saying, "For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing."

Fans have been begging Meyers for a sequel to Midnight Sun, which was her take on the Twilight story, but told from the perspective of Edward Cullen. However, Meyers said she wasn't heading in that direction.



“This is it for Edward. Writing from his point of view makes me extra anxious. And the experience of writing this book was not a super pleasant one,” she told the New York Times. “I think this gives you enough of a sense of what it’s like to be Edward that you could go and look at the other books and you would know what’s going on in his head.”

