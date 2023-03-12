Stephanie Hsu's Pink 2023 Oscars Gown Featured a Throwback Bubble Hem

Stephanie Hsu has arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a look that is simply everything (everywhere all at once). The actress stepped onto the storied red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a breathtaking gown by Valentino.

Stirring up the style scene at the Oscars, Hsu slipped into a strapless pink gown from Valentino's Spring 2023 couture collection. A walking vision of everyone’s childhood doll — Barbie — the pink number featured a structured strapless bodice and a bubble hem. Silver drop earrings and a matching bracelet accessorized her outfit.

Fully embracing Hollywood's biggest night, Hsu opted for side-swept, bouncy curls while also coupling shimmery eyes with soft pink lips.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hsu is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category tonight for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. The critically acclaimed film is up for 11 nominations (the most of the evening), including the highly coveted Best Picture award. Hsu's cast mates Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are also both nominated, in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively. If Yeoh wins, she would make history as the first Asian-identifying actress to win in the Best Actress category. In a recent interview with Variety, Hsu opened up about being nominated for an Oscar and what she has learned from her colleagues.

"It feels surreal for many reasons, but I’ve been reflecting on how few people ever experience what I’m going through — as humans and actors," she said. "If I get to live to be 95, and I’m retired in a bingo hall, they will announce me as 'Tonight’s winner for bingo is onetime Academy Award nominee Stephanie.'"

"Time is not linear, and love is infinite," she continued. "Ke [Huy Quan] came back because his love for this was so big that he could not hold it anymore. I think sometimes our industry makes it feel like once you go, you can’t stop and it’s some sort of a momentum climb. I think it’s important to remember that life if you’re lucky, is long. Artistic careers need ebbs and flow to evolve into the next chapter of yourself. It’s not meant to be a rat race."

