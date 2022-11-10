For Stella McCartney, Sustainability in Skincare Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

The designer shares the details on her eponymous line of clean skincare products.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas

Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 @ 10:23AM
CLEAN SLATE: How Stella McCartney Does Clean Beauty
Photo:

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Sustainability has been a priority for Stella McCartney long before it was the biggest buzzword in the fashion and beauty industries. The designer elevated the use of vegan, cruelty-free leather and organic cotton in luxury fashion, and is now taking a the same approach with STELLA by Stella McCartney, a line of clean skincare products she launched earlier this fall.

While many designers and celebrities are getting into the skincare game, this isn't McCartney's first rodeo. In 2006, the designer created Care, a line of unisex organic skincare products, in partnership with YSL. A move, McCartney says the beauty industry wasn't ready for at the time.

"Skincare has always been a passion of mine. I launched my first skincare line back in 2006, and to be honest, it was almost too ahead of its time," McCartney tells InStyle. "It had to be pulled due to regulatory challenges in the US with organic labeling, which was pretty heart breaking.  Since then, I’ve always wanted to re-enter the world of beauty."

STELLA is built around McCartney's minimalist approach to skincare. "When creating this range, I looked to mirror my own routine. I think there is a need to simplify our routines – to pare it down to the essentials," she shares. "Our skin is very good at looking after itself. Each product works hard for your skin, but the formulas and ingredients are sourced responsibly to ensure they don’t strip the planet of its resources."

The initial product lineup consists of three universal skincare essentials powered by plant-derived actives. There's the Reset Cleanser ($60) "a 2-in1 cleanser hat melts away makeup, and also cleanses the skin of impurities;" the Alter-Care Serum ($140), a nourishing, barrier-strengthening formula that McCartney says is "a high-performance serum that totally transformed my skin;" and the Restore Cream ($105), a rich moisturizer that she says "if you’re like me and hate anything greasy but still need that moisture surge, then this is for you."

All of the products are refillable, certified cruelty-free and vegan by the Cruelty-Free International Leaping Bunny Program and the Vegan Society. The line has also been vetted by Quantis, an environmental sustainability consultancy, to ensure sustainability standards and quality.

All three products are also infused with a unique scent inspired by the designer's upbringing in Scotland, and was created in partnership with renowned perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.

"The scent combines the inspiration of the line with my cherished memories of Scotland in April. The principle of sustainability was essential and over the course of multiple rounds of sensorial quality tests, we created a scent that was perfect for this launch," McCartney says. "The result is a signature-fragrance acting in harmony with skin and the planet using 89.6% natural-origin ingredients." The designer adds that it was also important that the scent be suitable for all skin types, including those who are sensitive.

As for the future of the brand, McCartney hopes she continues to demonstrate that a more sustainable option is available at all stages of product creation.

"I always say there is no 'one' magic solution when it comes to sustainability – we need to be mindful and consider our options at each step of the process to minimize our impact," McCartney says. "It is my hope that creators and consumers increasingly recognize they have the power to make positive change for our planet with their choices."

STELLA by Stella McCartney is available at stellamccartneybeauty.com. Get all the details on the three products, below.

01 of 03

Stella by Stella McCartney Reset Cleanser

Stella by Stella McCartney Reset Cleanser

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

This creamy cleanser melts away makeup and cleanses the skin of excess oil and dirt. But most importantly, the fatty acid, vitamin C, and mineral-rich formula doesn't leave your face dry and tight.

02 of 03

Stella by Stella McCartney Alter-Care Serum

Stella by Stella McCartney Alter-Care Serum

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

The hero product of McCartney's three-product range, the Alter-Care Serum replenishes hydration levels and strengthens the skin barrier. In fact, it's designed to be so nourishing, that you can skip following up with moisturizer – if you so desire.

03 of 03

Stella by Stella McCartney Restore Cream

Stella by Stella McCartney Restore Cream

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Extremely dry skin will love this rich, decadent cream that also works to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Despite it being uber-hydrating and thick, it doesn't leave skin with that slimy, greasy feeling.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Related Articles
Synthetic Vs. Natural Fragrance
Should You Be Using Synthetic or Natural Fragrance?
The 10 Best Makeup Brush Sets to Level Up Your Collection
The 10 Best Makeup Brush Sets of 2022
CLEAN SLATE: My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With This Eucalyptus-Scented Body Wash, and So Am I
Here Are the 20 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Concern
Best retinol products
The 14 Best Retinol Products of 2022
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
Best Eye Creams of 2022
The 15 Best Eye Creams of 2022
The 8 Best Cleansing Balms That Melt Off Even Waterproof Makeup
The 8 Best Cleansing Balms That Melt Off Even Waterproof Makeup
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
Asian-American Beauty Brands to Support This Month and The Rest of The Year
26 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always
Best Beauty Subscription Boxes
The 21 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes for Trying New Skincare and Makeup
Best Clean Haircare Brands
The 17 Best Clean Haircare Brands
Scarlett Johansson Outset
Psst, We’ve Got Access to a Super Secret Sale on Scarlett Johansson’s Clean Skincare Line
Best New Beauty Products
13 New Beauty Products to Gift Yourself Ahead of the Holiday Season
11 Women-Founded Beauty Brands to Shop on IWD and Always
11 Women-Founded Indie Beauty Brands to Shop
Best Face Serums
The 20 Best Face Serums to Add to Your Skincare Routine
Celebs Beauty Brand Founders Recommend the Best Fall Products from Their Lines
7 Celebrity Founders On the One Must-Have Beauty Product From Their Lines