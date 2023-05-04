STAUD Is Finally Diving Into the Swimwear Game

Get into STAUD Sea.

Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal
Published on May 4, 2023
Models wear Staud swimwear
It's only May, but the summer of STAUD has officially commenced. Fans of the brand's striped knits, must-have bags, and new bridal collection will now have something new to obsess over: swimwear. For the first time, the fashion-girlie fave brand is introducing STAUD Sea, a new category that launches today in STAUD stores, online, and on Shopbop.

The collection consists of mix-and-match bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups in signature STAUD prints and colors (you'll recognize the stripes from the best-selling Hampton Sweater). There are 40 swimwear styles ranging from $85-$350, as well as 16 cover-ups ranging from $145-$395.

"With our STAUD Sea debut we wanted to develop a collection that was unique but timeless with a lot of versatility," co-founder and Creative Director Sarah "Staud" Staudinger tells InStyle over email. "Our customer wants inherently stylish pieces from us, and as we thought about what this collection should have, I wanted to ensure we offered a wide range of shapes — high waisted bottoms to triangle bikinis and everything in between." And the details are utterly STAUD, too: "We added removable beaded straps that create built-in jewelry taking the fashion element up and can be left off if you’re going for something more understated."

According to Staudinger, swim was always on the horizon. "I felt like there was a hole in the market for a range that wasn’t overly trendy that offered interesting details and variability in how you can wear it," she explains. "Our brand has always had an affinity for summer (probably because it’s my favorite season). Swim felt like the next evolution."

As for the styles she expects will sell out first, she has a couple of predictions. "The one that I’ll be wearing the most is the Jo Balconette Bikini Top in black and white and also the Penny Swim Skirt," says Staudinger. "Both are simple and classic — easy for mix and match." Ready, set, shop.

STAUD Sea is available now in stores, at staud.clothing and shopbop.com.

