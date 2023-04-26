I Swapped Professional Dermaplaning Treatments for This $75 DIY Tool That's So Easy to Use

My foray into dermaplaning — a skin-sloughing, fuzz-fighting facial treatment beloved by celebrity makeup artists and skin experts alike — was at an aesthetician’s office. I was enlightened after a single 20-minute treatment: My skin felt seal-smooth and looked luminous to a degree I hadn’t realized was possible. Dermaplaning, as dermatologist Dr. Annie Gonzalez previously told InStyle, “slices off the dull and damaged skin cells affected by free radicals and the sun, as well as 'peach fuzz,' to reveal smoother, softer, and more even-toned skin."

In the years since my first experience, dermaplaning has become a weekly component of my skincare routine. I’ve snagged virtually every DIY dermaplaning tool I can get my hands on, ranging from inexpensive disposable options to souped-up scalpels with sonic vibrations. None have elicited results like the dermaplaning tool from Stacked Skincare — which is, by far, the best dermaplaning tool I’ve ever tried. In fact, its results are commensurate with those I’ve had from professional treatments.

The Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool is a professional-grade skin scalpel that removes the outermost layer of dry, dead skin, as well as peach fuzz, to reveal a radiant, smooth complexion below. The tool features a sterile, single-edge blade that looks and performs like those used by skincare professionals.

Unlike other dermaplaning tools I’ve tried, which can feel either too flimsy or overly bulky, Stacked Skincare’s is just right. Its lightweight aluminum handle allows me to glide gently over my skin with soft strokes — which, in turn, mitigates the risk of accidentally nicking my face from pressing too hard. A single pass sweeps skin-dulling debris in any given area. The blade has a buttery feel as it glides across the skin, and delivers smooth, satisfying sloughing without any of the issues I’ve experienced with other DIY options, like becoming blunt or scratching my face.

A prime example of “getting what you pay for,” the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning tool, $75, is pricier than disposable options; it is, nevertheless, absolutely worth the extra coin. Plus, if you’re booking professional dermaplaning appointments — which can cost upward of $100 in many cases — the $75 tool actually saves money, in addition to time.

Another testament to the scalpel’s excellence: InStyle selected Stacked Skincare’s tool as one of the best DIY dermaplaning devices. Testers noted its ease of use, noting that it nixes peach fuzz “with a flick of the wrist.”

The blades, which are sold separately in packs of three, are replaceable and easy to pop off and slide in. Each can be used four times (though, TBH, sometimes I wipe them down with rubbing alcohol for an extra use or two). Whereas many other DIY dermaplaning tools feature far blunter blades than a pro would use, in the name of safety, these are remarkably, pro-grade sharp, which allows for an ultra-close, no-fuzz-missed skin-slough. It’s worth noting that the tool features a handy plastic safety guard built into the tip.

According to one reviewer, who said the tool delivers “professional” results, it’s “way better than the cheap dermablades.” Another shopper, in their 60s, says their skin is “glowing” and says their results make them feel like they’re “aging backwards.”

If you’re looking for a dermaplaning tool that delivers professional-level results, shop the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning tool. FWIW: I haven’t booked a professional appointment since.

