This Hydrating Facial Tanning Mist Gives Me the Perfect Natural-Looking Glow All Winter Long

As someone with extremely fair skin, I’m constantly on the hunt for easy, affordable, and non-damaging ways to add a little color to my complexion. I’ve tested countless self-tanning products, but when it comes to my face, everything has always been too harsh. Either the formulas are heavy and pore-clogging or the color payoff is too intense. From mousses to drops, I struggled to find a gentle tanning product specifically targeted to the face — that is, until I tried the St. Tropez Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

An Amazon shopper referred to this facial tanning mist as the “best self-tanner out there,” and for good reason: The product effectively marries skincare ingredients with the coveted bronzed look that comes with spending a day in the sun. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, hibiscus extract to smooth fine lines, and green mandarin water for an even and glowing complexion. 

ST TROPEZ Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com 

My favorite thing about the St. Tropez Bronzing Water is its lightweight formula. My previous experiences with self-tanning products involved thick mousses that clung to my skin’s impurities and, as a result, discolored my complexion. This fine mist, however, feels refreshing when applied and quickly dries with a barely there finish. Its subtle color gradually develops on the face and it doesn’t require a rinse after application. Sometimes, I layer the product under my makeup for an added glow — it’s so lightweight, I forget I’m wearing it. 

Thanks to the bronzing water’s simple application, I can kiss my dirty tanning mitts goodbye. I thoroughly spray the mist directly onto my face a few times per week before bed or during my makeup routine — no rubbing in required. It only takes a minute to dry and I don’t have to worry about it transferring onto clothing or sheets. I’ve lost too many towels to the muddied stains of self-tanning products to take any chances, but I even wear this tanner to sleep on my white silk pillowcases

The main quality I look for in a self-tanning product is that it gives a moderate bronzing effect without leaving my skin with an orange hue, and this mist meets that standard. One shopper said, “The color is gorgeous,” since it’s “not orange in the slightest, not even in bad lighting.” The bronzing water provides a light color payoff that’s buildable depending on just how tan you want to be. 

Anyone who has used a self-tanning product knows that the unpleasant scent just comes with the territory — but not with the St. Tropez Bronzing Water. The facial mist not only lacks the artificial pungence of many other tanners, but actually has a pleasant smell. Comparable to a soothing facial spray, this bronzing water leaves the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. 

For a natural, sun-kissed glow this winter, add the St. Tropez Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist to your skincare routine. Trust me, you’ll never revert back to your tanning mit again. 

