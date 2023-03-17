The 50 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend for Up to 85% Off

Best Deal Overall: Velvet by Graham and Spencer Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $34 (Originally $229)

After months of cold weather and gray skies, spring is finally on the horizon. If you ask me, there’s no better way to celebrate the start of a new season than with a mini (or not-so-mini) shopping spree. And, this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Amazon's sale section is overflowing with epic deals on fashion, beauty products, home goods, and tech, with discounts of up to 85 percent off.

You know by now that we wouldn’t just send you to the retailer’s massive sale hub without a little direction; we rounded up the 50 best deals worth checking out. From spring-ready clothes and shoes, to trendy home decor, to deeply discounted electronics, there’s a bit of everything on sale this holiday weekend. Keep scrolling through to check out all 50 of our Amazon sale picks, starting with the top 10.

Best Overall Deals:

To make your shopping experience a bit easier, we found 10 can’t-miss deals spanning across Amazon’s biggest departments. In the clothing section, a pair of Levi’s 501 cropped jeans is on sale for $33, which comes out to 58 percent off the pants’ original price. Style your new jeans with this $10 Hanes long-sleeve tee for a comfy-cute look. And for dressier events this spring, check out this now-$23 Amazon Aware short-sleeve midi dress that comes in six earthy tones.

Moving on to shoes and accessories, the classic Superga sneakers that Kate Middleton frequently wears are on sale for $42, and these versatile Vince slide sandals are going for 46 percent off. For purses, this top-rated, faux leather shoulder bag from JW Pei is marked down to $50, and a Calvin Klein crossbody in red faux leather is a whopping 60 percent off.

And to give your home a seasonal refresh, grab this bamboo-scented Nest candle that’s on sale for $35. If you’re looking for a more substantial change, consider this sleek, five-tier bookshelf that’ll provide storage in style. Now is also a great time to grab the best-selling Amazon Fire tablet, as it’s on sale for $130 this weekend.

Click through all 10 of our top Amazon St. Patrick’s Day weekend deals, below, and keep scrolling to check out 40 more discounts on top-rated products.

Best Fashion Deals:

With the official start of spring coming up next week, now is the perfect time to get your wardrobe ready for warmer days ahead. Starting with clothes, these 7 For All Mankind ankle jeans are on sale for 74 percent off their typical price, coming in at just $57 (yes, you read that right). If you’re more of a soft pants person, go for these now-$22 linen blend pants from Amazon Essentials or these Sweaty Betty leggings with convenient side pockets for $61. Regardless of the bottoms you choose, wear them with a simple tee and finish the outfit with this Levi’s oversized denim jacket that’s on sale for $45.

Of course, no look is complete without shoes and accessories, and this weekend’s sale has many fashionable options. For comfortable, everyday wear, go with these Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers that are made with the brand’s signature insole cushioning. Once it starts to warm up, these Dr. Martens slide sandals will make a great throw-on-and-go shoe, and these LifeStride wedges will be ideal for a night out. And for a purse, this Steve Madden bucket bag screams spring, while this convertible backpack from The Sak will easily transition from day to night.

Browse through all of the best Amazon fashion deals, below, and make your picks for the upcoming season.

Best Beauty Deals:

Skincare, makeup, hair care, and even nail products are all on sale at Amazon this weekend. The Eclat Pure Vitamin C Serum with nearly 41,000 five-star ratings is on sale for $11, while Neutrogena’s customer-loved Hydro Boost face moisturizer is going for 37 percent off. For makeup, this NYX concealer wand and this L'Oreal highlighting powder also have thousands of five-star ratings, and they’re both on sale for $4. We also recommend checking out these NYX lip glosses that are now going for just over $3 apiece. Not to mention, this Jouer bronzer-and-highlighter-in-one, which will give you a springtime glow, is on sale for $25.

Thanks to this now-$6, pastel blue Essie polish, your nails can also get into the spring spirit for less. Plus, hair care products and tools are discounted, including the shopper-loved Wet Brush that’s on sale for $7 and this set of eight claw clips that’s going for $10. Finish off your beauty haul with the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set to give yourself the best shot of voluminous, beachy waves all spring and summer long.

Find out more about each of our Amazon beauty picks by clicking through the complete list, below.

Best Home Deals:

Now that you’ve taken care of your closet and your beauty cabinet, it’s time to focus on your home. Amazon’s sale includes discounts on decor, kitchenware, and cleaning gadgets from brands like Yankee Candle, Casper, and iRobot. Kick off your shopping spree with this set of two satin pillowcases for $8, and follow that with a Pink Sands-scented Yankee candle to get your space in the spring spirit. You can also upgrade your space with this Safavieh medallion area rug that’s on sale for 75 percent off, and this gold wall mirror with a cute storage shelf.

For the kitchen, this now-$7 handheld milk frother will make your “coffee routine so much better,” according to a reviewer. And to keep your space clean without having to lift a finger, treat yourself to the number one, best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that’s on sale for $179. As one shopper put it, the automatic cleaner will save you “a lot of time and effort.”

Browse through all the best home deals, below, for more spring cleaning and home decor inspo.

Best Tech Deals:

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without tech deals, so we narrowed down the massive selection to our top 10. Tons of speakers are on sale, including the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker that would be great for days by the pool or at the beach, along with the Echo Dot that’s complete with Alexa capabilities. To upgrade your at-home entertainment experience, consider buying the Fire TV Stick while it’s on sale for $30, or go all out with this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV that’s going for 32 percent off.

This sale is also a great opportunity to get a home security system, as both the Ring video doorbell and the Blink outdoor security cameras are discounted. Plus, both Apple AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones are on sale for $200, giving you two excellent options with high sound quality and a comfortable fit. Complete your personal tech collection with the now-$130 Garmin Venu SQ smartwatch that’ll help you keep track of your health this year.

Below, click through all 10 of the best tech deals offered at Amazon this weekend.

